Switzerland Moves Towards Recognising Of Foreign Osteopath Diplomas

When examining applications, all authorities have so far relied on the directive of the EU Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications. As a result, for example, a Master's degree in osteopathy obtained in Germany on a full-time course was not recognised in Switzerland.

The Federal Court ruled that an equivalence assessment should be carried out based on the prohibition of discrimination enshrined in the AFMP and the principle of proportionality.

In contrast to the previously invoked directive, Switzerland has considerable room for manoeuvre in the context of the proportionality test. In the case of an osteopath from Thurgau with a German Master's degree, the Federal Administrative Court must now carry out this review.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....