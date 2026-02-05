The Anti-Dilution Playbook: How Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Rewrote The OTC Capital Structure Narrative



The company has issued zero common shares since October 2023, marking a decisive break from typical OTC dilution patterns.

A multi-year share repurchase program has retired more than 20 million shares while authorized shares have been reduced by 60%. Earth Science Tech is funding operations and acquisitions through cash flow while legally restricting its future ability to dilute shareholders.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network

In the microcap market, capital formation is often synonymous with dilution. Companies raise money by issuing new shares, frequently at the expense of long-term shareholders, creating a cycle where growth in operations does not translate into growth in per-share value. Against that backdrop, capital discipline itself becomes a differentiator, and increasingly, a signal of management intent.

Earth Science Tech (OTCID: ETST) has taken an approach that runs counter to long-standing norms in the OTC market. Rather than expanding its share count to fund operations, the company has spent the past two years reversing dilution, tightening its capital structure, and shrinking both its outstanding and...

