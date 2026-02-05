Biomednewsbreaks Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) Reports New Cellular Data Demonstrating Coordinated Intracellular Zinc Increase And Iron Reduction With Telomir-Zn

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) announced new cellular study results showing that Telomir-1, administered as Telomir-Zn, induces a rapid and coordinated redistribution of intracellular metals, simultaneously increasing zinc levels while reducing redox-active ferrous iron in living cells. The company said the findings extend its previously reported iron-reduction data by demonstrating, for the first time, a coupled intracellular metal-modulating mechanism rather than simple extracellular chelation, supporting a potential upstream approach to addressing oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, epigenetic instability, and genomic damage associated with cancer and aging.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics designed to target fundamental epigenetic and metabolic mechanisms implicated in cancer, aging, and degenerative disease. The Company's lead program, Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn), has demonstrated activity in preclinical studies involving modulation of intracellular metal homeostasis, redox balance, epigenetically regulated gene expression, mitochondrial function, and genomic stability.

