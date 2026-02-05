Defensenewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Issues Stockholder Letter Highlighting 2025 Milestones And 2026 Expansion Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced the release of a letter from Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Bradley to stockholders outlining the company's accomplishments in 2025 and its strategic priorities for 2026, including expanded national infrastructure rollouts, commercialization of data monetization and tokenization platforms, and scaling secure edge-node deployments across more than 100 U.S. cities. The company highlighted progress across patented data exchange technologies, real-world asset tokenization, digital twins, holographic media, NIL and memorabilia initiatives, and multiple strategic licensing and partnership agreements, while positioning its cybersecure, near-edge compute infrastructure to support AI-driven valuation, monetization, and exchange workflows as coverage and deployments accelerate in the coming year.

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports and entertainment, events and venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

