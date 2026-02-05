Qatar Economic Forum 2026 To Be Held On May 12-14

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The“Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg," held in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), will take place in Doha on May 12-14. Held under the guiding theme, 'The Global Rebalance: Capital, Power and the Middle East,' the forum, sixth in edition, will explore transformative changes in capital allocation and the region's influence.

Supported by deep sovereign capital, strategic energy assets, and rising AI (artificial intelligence)-driven deal activity, the region's expanding economic influence is becoming a defining force in the global world order.

Editorially curated by Bloomberg News, the forum brings together world leaders and global chief executive officers to examine how this rebalancing of capital and power is reshaping growth, risk and opportunity worldwide. It will once again convene heads of state, senior government officials, global C-suite officials and investors in Doha, to create an international platform for meaningful deal-making conversations and connections.

Last year's forum drew more than 3,000 international delegates from 95 countries. Confirmed 2026 plenary speakers include, Abdulsalam al-Murshidi, president, Oman Investment Authority; Ariel Emanuel, executive chair and CEO, TKO and executive chairman, WME Group; Chris Chen, CEO, WuXi Biologics; David H. Petraeus, partner, chairman of the Global Institute, KKR; Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO, M42; Harvey M. Schwartz, CEO and director, Carlyle; Kenneth C. Griffin, founder, CEO and co-chief investment officer, Citadel; Raymond Sagayam, managing partner, The Pictet Group and co-CEO of Pictet Asset Management, The Pictet Group; Steven T. Mnuchin, founder and managing partner, Liberty Strategic Capital; Strive Masiyiwa, chairman and founder, Econet Group; Warrick Matthews, CEO, Tokamak Energy; William E. Ford, chairman and CEO, General Atlantic; and Zhang Lei, founder and chairman, Hillhouse Investments.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said in an era defined by geopolitical uncertainty and economic realignment, the Qatar Economic Forum continues to be a truly essential gathering for leaders in business, finance and government. "With the Middle East playing an increasingly central role in shaping future global growth, capital flows and strategic investment, the forum offers a vital platform to understand how international decision makers see the world today - and how they plan to allocate resources to navigate what comes next,” he added.

Mubarak Ajlan Mubarak al-Kuwari, executive director to the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences (PCOC), said: the Qatar Economic Forum has established itself as a leading global gathering, welcoming international business and government leaders to Doha each year. "Our priority is delivering a world-class event that reflects Qatar's excellence in hosting major international platforms.

As the Forum returns for its sixth edition, we look forward to welcoming participants from around the world and facilitating meaningful exchange, connection and collaboration,” he said.

