Sudan Becomes The World's Hungriest Country As Famine Spreads To Two New Areas Of Darfur



New data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirms that famine in Sudan, already present in two regions, has spread to two new locations in North Darfur.

Sudan now has the most areas of active famine on the planet. More than 375,000 people are at real risk of starvation.

The hunger crisis is occurring in a context of mass displacement, health system collapse, cholera outbreaks, and lack of humanitarian access.

There is a severe lack of funding: the humanitarian response plan for Sudan in 2026, which needs $2.9 billion, has so far received only 5.5% of the necessary funds. Action Against Hunger is present in the hunger hotspots of Darfur, White Nile, Blue Nile, Kordofan and Red Sea through programs focusing on health and nutrition, food security and livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene, and gender and protection.

MADRID, NEW YORK, February 5, 2026 /3BL/ - Famine-the most extreme form of food crisis and a condition that is only declared in exceptional situations-is spreading in Sudan. Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) data released today confirm that two new areas in North Darfur, Um Baru and Kernoi, have now exceeded famine thresholds (Phase 5, the most severe IPC phase).

Until now, there were only three officially declared famines in the world: two in Sudan (El Fasher and Kadugli, confirmed in 2025 ) and one in Gaza. With this latest update, Sudan becomes the country with the most territories in active famine on the planet.

More than half of children in Um Baru suffer from acute malnutrition, while 34% do so in Kernoi. These figures raise fears that around 20 other areas are experiencing an equally critical situation. According to IPC data from last November, more than 375,000 people are in a catastrophic situation, and today it is predicted that more than 4 million people will suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

"Famine does not happen overnight. It is the result of months of siege, violence, and neglect. In Darfur, we are seeing entire communities left with nothing: no food, no aid, nothing," explains Samy Guessabi, Country Director for Action Against Hunger in Sudan.

An Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis

The spread of famine comes amid what is already the world's largest displacement crisis : 9.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes within the country. In El Fasher alone, more than 1.2 million people have left the area since the end of 2025. Another 4 million Sudanese have been forced to flee to neighboring countries such as Chad and South Sudan to survive.

At the same time, there is hardly any drinking water, and health systems have virtually collapsed: 80% of health facilities are damaged or out of service. Outbreaks of cholera, measles, and diarrhea are multiplying, especially in camps for displaced people without access to safe water or sanitation.

"Families are eating once a day or nothing at all. Many survive on boiled leaves or animal feed. This is not a food crisis: it is a survival crisis," adds Guessabi.

No Access, No Funds, No Time

Humanitarian access remains extremely limited in Sudan, especially in Darfur and Kordofan, due to conflict, blockades, insecurity and administrative obstacles. In some areas, humanitarian teams cannot even enter.

Added to this is a severe lack of funding: the humanitarian response plan for Sudan in 2026, which needs $2.9 billion, has so far received only 5.5% of the necessary funds. Without an urgent response, mortality will increase dramatically in the coming months, especially during the upcoming lean season and rains.

Action Against Hunger calls for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access and urgent mobilization of funds to prevent famine from spreading further across Sudan. Meanwhile, our teams on the ground continue to provide vital assistance in Blue Nile, Darfur, Red Sea, Kordofan and White Nile through health and nutrition, food security and livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene, and gender and protection programs.

"Famine is not inevitable. It is a collective decision: either we act now, or we accept that thousands of people will die from something as basic as not having enough to eat," concludes Guessabi.

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.