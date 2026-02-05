Cell Therapy Processing Market To Grow 21.4% Annually Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$2.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$7.1 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 21.4% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Offering Type and Application
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, the Rest of World (RoW)
|Market Drivers
|
Innovations:
- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, extensive research in the field of cell therapy to develop therapies for rare and chronic diseases and the high unmet need in the market are the factors contributing to the growth of the cell therapy processing market. The cell therapy manufacturing industry is moving towards the adoption of advanced technologies, such as automated systems that automate many processing steps. Such advances help meet the growing demand and ensure the production of high-quality products. It is observed that the use of open and manual systems can lead to higher contamination risks. Clinical studies in cell therapies are put on hold when regulatory authorities find any manufacturing concerns. To address these challenges, companies are increasingly opting for advanced technologies to overcome regulatory issues.
Emerging startups:
- Adva Biotechnology Cellares Oribiotech Ltd Mytos Cellino
AI Impact on the Global Cell Therapy Processing Market
Even though AI is still in its nascent stage in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing sector, strategic data collection and analysis are unlocking its potential to produce more reliable and efficient manufacturing. AI is transforming the development and manufacturing of cell therapies through automated process optimization and real-time cell culture monitoring.For an in-depth analysis of AI's impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on Global Cell Therapy Processing Market - BCC Pulse Report
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The cell therapy processing market is estimated to grow from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $7.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period.
- The global market for cell therapy processing is growing due to:
- Growing demand for regenerative medicine. Expanding clinical and commercial activities. Increasing investments in cell and gene therapy research. Growing collaborations and partnerships between various players. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
- Key challenges include:
- Complex manufacturing and supply chain. Lack of skilled workforce. High cost of development. Regulatory hurdles.
- Key opportunities include:
- Decentralized manufacturing. Shift toward allogenic therapies.
- The global market for cell therapy processing is segmented by offering type, application, and region.
- The products segment is expected to dominate in the offering type segment through 2030, as it holds the maximum share in the market, and with growing demand for cell therapies it is likely to increase along with other growing segments, software and services. Although manufacturing is shifting from manual to automated processes, the demand for raw materials and instruments continues to rise in line with the increasing processing volumes. Recently, there has been increasing approval of cell therapies. To date, seven CAR-T cell therapies have been approved globally. Cell therapies approved in 2024 include Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd) from Mesoblast and Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel) from Adaptimmune. In recent years, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies have approved an increasing number of CAR T and other cell therapies, indicating growing demand for these therapies. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, (2025) (Q2) clinical pipeline analysis, there are promising cell therapies in the late stage of development and are likely to submit Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for FDA approval. Thus, the clinical and commercial development in cell therapies is expected to drive the products segment over the forecast period.
- North America holds the highest share of the market. This is driven by the presence of established players and a robust healthcare ecosystem, which together fuel greater demand for advanced therapies and substantial investments n cell therapy research and development of cell therapies. According to Alliance for Regenerative medicine, 2024, highest number of clinical trials are ongoing in U.S.
Market leaders include:
- BIO-TECHNE BIOSPHERIX LLC. CYTIVA FRESENIUS KABI AG FUJIFILM BIOSCIENCES LONZA MERCK KGAA MILTENYI BIOTEC PROTEINTECH GROUP INC. REVVITY SARTORIUS AG STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES TERUMO CORP. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC THERMOGENESIS
P urchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.
For further information or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment