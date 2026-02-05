TARAF, The Real Estate Development Arm Of UAE-Based Investment Holding Group Yas Holding, Has Announced Hassan Allam Construction (HAC) As The Main Contractor For Karl Lagerfeld Villas, Its Highly Anticipated Luxury Villa Development In Dubai



Karl Lagerfeld Villas will offer a refined interpretation of contemporary villa living, with a strong emphasis on architectural quality, craftsmanship and exclusivity







Partnership brings together Taraf's curated, brand-driven development approach with Hassan Allam Construction's 90+ years of construction expertise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 2026 – Taraf, the real estate development arm of UAE-based investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, as the main contractor for Karl Lagerfeld Villas, its highly anticipated luxury villa development in Dubai.

Taraf is a design-led real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully curated residential communities defined by architectural integrity, craftsmanship and long-term value. With a growing portfolio across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Taraf has established itself as a boutique developer known for collaborating with globally recognized designers, brands and operators to deliver distinctive, lifestyle-driven developments. Guided by disciplined execution and a commitment to quality, Taraf continues to shape contemporary living environments that balance refinement, functionality and enduring appeal.

The contract reflects Hassan Allam Holding's commitment to expanding its footprint in the UAE and GCC, underpinned by nearly nine decades of experience. Renowned for its technical expertise, disciplined execution and international quality standards, the Group, through Hassan Allam Construction brings integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities, making it a strong partner for Taraf's design-led luxury developments.

Located in a prime residential setting Meydan, Dubai, Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Taraf represents a refined interpretation of contemporary villa living, combining architectural elegance with meticulous detailing and a lifestyle-driven masterplan. The development is designed to offer residents privacy, exclusivity and a heightened sense of place through bespoke finishes, carefully curated outdoor spaces and a strong emphasis on design quality.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said:“We are pleased to appoint Hassan Allam Construction as the main contractor for Karl Lagerfeld Villas. HAC's long-standing reputation, technical strength and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Taraf's vision for this landmark development. This partnership ensures the highest standards of construction quality as we bring an iconic residential concept to life.”

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, commented:“We are proud to collaborate with Taraf on the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas, a project defined by a strong design vision and exceptional quality benchmarks. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to disciplined execution and construction excellence, and we look forward to applying our expertise to deliver a development that sets new standards for luxury villa living in the UAE.”

The appointment of Hassan Allam Construction marks a key milestone in the delivery of Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Taraf, reinforcing the project's positioning as a benchmark for refined residential living and underscoring Taraf's commitment to partnering with globally respected contractors to realize its vision.

About Taraf:

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf's attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

About Hassan Allam Construction:

Hassan Allam Construction is Hassan Allam Holding's flagship subsidiary and a leading contractor in Egypt and the MENA region. Established in 1936, Hassan Allam Construction is one of the oldest construction franchises in the MENA region, with over 90 years of experience and a reputation for superior technical capabilities, reliability, and a diversified portfolio. Leveraging its solid track record of delivering timely, unparalleled construction and infrastructure across a wide range of sectors, the company is a partner of choice for major projects throughout Egypt and abroad. With a legacy of identifying attractive infrastructure propositions, the company has delivered hundreds of projects and is ranked 45th on Engineering News-Record's list of the top 250 international contractors.