Odrescuetm Launches A Community-Supported Naloxone Locator Map, Making It Free For States, Schools, And Businesses

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODRescueTM, a program dedicated to expanding on-demand access to life-saving products and sponsored by FFF Enterprises, Inc.- the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company - today announced the launch ofThis publicly accessible interactive map helps individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies quickly and easily find and share nearby locations with access to life-saving naloxone, empowering anyone to be prepared ahead of an emergency.

States are spending significant resources to create state-specific naloxone locator maps that enable individuals to search for sources of naloxone. In keeping with its mission to solve unmet healthcare needs, FFF created the free“Locate Naloxone Now” map to help people find naloxone for both proactive searches and acute emergency situations and is making it available to all 50 states at no charge. The public ODRescue-powered locator identifies naloxone locations, like pharmacies, public distribution sites, community clinics, and other access points.

To locate naloxone, users can search the map by ZIP code, city, current location, or by location type (e.g., pharmacy, health center, hospital, etc.) from their phone or computer. For convenience, the address, phone number, and a picture of the nearest naloxone location will populate with search results.

Schools, businesses, and individuals can add and track their own naloxone locations to help expand acute access within their communities. This free web-based tool with simple barcode scanning allows organizations to track their on-hand naloxone and other emergency medications, monitor product expiration dates, and receive automatic alerts and scheduled reports - ensuring their supply remains current, compliant, and ready for use at all times.

This naloxone locator and tracking tool was initially created to support ODRescue's recent release of Alarm and Alert

“We saw an opportunity to empower every state and community with a cutting-edge naloxone locator and inventory tracking tools to help communities bend the curve of overdoses and save lives,” said Jesper Ostergaard Jensen, executive vice president at FFF Enterprises.“The Locate Naloxone Now map supports our commitment to Helping Healthcare Care® by promoting healthy communities and creating an atmosphere of safety, readiness, and awareness across the country.”

To learn more about ODRescue and its arsenal of life-saving, on-demand products addressing opioid overdoses and anaphylactic emergencies, visit ODRescue.

Information on this Naloxone Locator is for general informational purposes and may not reflect current inventory, hours, or operational status. Locations and product availability can change without notice. Please contact a location directly to confirm availability. Inclusion does not constitute endorsement. In an emergency, call 911. Use of this Locator is subject to our Website Terms and Privacy Policy.

ODRescueTM is a program developed by FFF Enterprises, Inc., a testament to FFF Enterprises' commitment to enhancing community health and safety. The ODRescue Box and ODRescue Pouch are portable devices designed to help ensure the community is prepared to respond immediately to an overdose or anaphylaxis emergency. Created to address the unmet needs of individuals suffering from addiction or accidental overdose or allergic reaction, this program is more than just an immediate response to emergencies - it is a beacon of hope, empowering communities to take back control. FFF Enterprises and ODRescue stand ready to help save lives and champion public health and community safety. Visit the ODRescue website to learn more.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., RNI Services, InCircle, LLC, and RightNow InventoryTM. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

