Govt Will Bring Legislation To Protect Khejri Tree: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that the Khejri tree, regarded as Rajasthan's Kalpavriksha, is an integral part of the state's identity and plays a crucial role in preventing desertification.

He said the government is committed to balancing development with heritage conservation and will bring legislation to protect the Khejri tree.

Replying to the debate on the Governor's Address in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday, he presented for the first time a detailed document highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past two years.

He stated that the present government has achieved more in two years than the previous government did in five. Attacking the previous government on the paper leak, he said that around 140 FIRs have been registered in paper leak cases and around 428 accused have been sent to jail.

Presenting a comparative account of performance across key sectors - including roads, electricity, water, agriculture, women's empowerment, and youth welfare - the Chief Minister said the government has not only stabilised the state's economy but also provided it with momentum and clear direction.

Sharma said that financial mismanagement during the previous government's tenure left the state treasury depleted, projects incomplete, and public trust eroded. He stated that the previous government left behind a debt of Rs 5,79,781 crore, making Rajasthan the second most indebted large state after Punjab.

Referring to the Economic Survey 2025–26 of the Government of India, he said it specifically acknowledged Rajasthan's improved economic management, social and health sector innovations, administrative reforms, and best practices.

The revenue deficit, which stood at Rs 38,954 crore in 2023–24, is projected to reduce to Rs 31,009 crore in the 2025–26 Budget Estimates, reflecting a reduction of nearly Rs 8,000 crore in two years.

The Chief Minister said that prudent financial management has helped control inflation and provided relief to the common citizen. He pointed out that between 2020–21 and 2023–24, Rajasthan received Rs 15,803 crore as capital investment assistance from the Centre.

In contrast, under the current“double-engine” government, the state has received over Rs 19,000 crore in just two years, with an additional Rs 2,000 crore expected in the coming financial year. Capital expenditure in 2024–25 exceeded Rs 30,700 crore, the highest ever.

The state will receive Rs 90,445 crore as its share of central taxes this year-about Rs 6,505 crore more than the previous year. Sharma said that over the last two years, Rajasthan has ranked first nationally in 11 public welfare schemes, secured second position in five, third position in nine national programs, and received the Best Performer State award in two key sectors. Sharma stated that public welfare remains the government's sole objective.