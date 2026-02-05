Clean Power Alliance Expands Renewable Energy Resources Serving Disadvantaged Communities Across Southern California

Clean Power Alliance (CPA), California's largest community choice energy aggregator and the nation's leading green power provider, is pleased to announce that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved four new power purchase agreements (PPAs) under CPA's Power Share program, expanding access to affordable, 100% renewable energy for qualified customers living in disadvantaged communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The CPUC's action follows approval of the agreements by CPA's Board of Directors in December.

Power Share provides clean electricity at a 20% monthly bill discount while supporting local renewable energy development in disadvantaged communities across CPA's service area. The approved PPAs complete CPA's remaining procurement capacity under the CPUC's Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff (DAC-GT) program. The projects, which will become operational in 2027 and 2028, are expected to serve approximately 7,350 customers.

“The expansion of our Power Share program is a major milestone for CPA and a meaningful step toward ensuring that the benefits of clean energy reach communities that have historically been underserved,” said CPA CEO Ted Bardacke.“Through this expansion, CPA advances local solar development, long-term affordability and climate progress while providing more of our lower income customers a way to participate in making their community more sustainable.”

The four approved projects will deliver renewable energy from small-scale solar facilities located within disadvantaged communities. Two of the projects use agrivoltaics, which integrate solar generation with active agriculture-allowing the land to continue producing crops while generating clean energy, supporting local farmers and maximizing community benefits.

Fillmore *

Technology: Ground-mounted solar PV

Capacity: 2.46 MW

Developer: Ventura Energy Partners

Projected Commercial Operation Date: December 31, 2028

Location: Ventura County, CA

Saticoy *

Technology: Ground-mounted solar PV

Capacity: 4 MW

Developer: Ventura Energy Partners

Projected Commercial Operation Date: December 31, 2028

Location: Ventura County, CA

Road 232

Technology: Ground-mounted solar PV

Capacity: 3 MW

Developer: Renewable Properties

Projected Commercial Operation Date: December 31, 2028

Location: Strathmore, Tulare County, CA

Elkhorn

Technology: Ground-mounted solar PV

Capacity: 4.99 MW

Developer: Radiant BMT

Projected Commercial Operation Date: December 31, 2027

Location: Newberry Springs, San Bernardino County, CA

* Project incorporates agrivoltaics



Collectively, these projects will provide ongoing bill savings for customers, generate local economic investment and provide long-term clean energy supply dedicated to CPA Power Share customers.

“As a Ventura County-focused company, we're proud to partner with Clean Power Alliance to bring nearly 6.5 MW of local solar energy to the communities where our families live and work,” said Clara Nagy McBane, CEO and Co-Founder of Ventura Energy Partners.“Our Fillmore and Saticoy projects integrate agrivoltaics with solar generation, allowing farmers to continue cultivating their land while producing clean energy for their neighbors. The Power Share program ensures that the benefits of renewable energy reach families who need it most, and we're honored to be part of that mission.”

“Renewable Properties is proud to contribute 3 MW of local solar energy to CPA's Power Share program,” said Aaron Halimi, Founder and CEO of Renewable Properties.“Expanding access to affordable clean energy for California's disadvantaged communities is more important than ever, and we're honored to be a part of the state's DAC-GT program.”

About the Power Share Program

Power Share is CPA's implementation of the CPUC-authorized Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff program designed to encourage the development of clean energy resources located in disadvantaged communities within the state of California. Through Power Share, CPA procures energy from small-scale renewable projects located in disadvantaged communities to provide 100% renewable electricity at a 20% bill discount to income-qualified customers. Qualifying customers will receive the 20% discount on top of other electric bill discounts they may already receive, including the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rates Assistance (FERA) programs. The Power Share discount can be combined with the customer's already discounted CARE or FERA rate, for a total bill discount of approximately 35 to 45%.

The CPUC funds above-market energy costs, customer bill discounts, and program implementation expenses. Power Share currently serves approximately 10,000 CPA residential customers, with additional customers transitioning from interim utility resources to CPA's long-term renewable contracts as new projects come online.

With approval of these PPAs, 100% of CPA's Power Share capacity is now secured through a combination of 15 and 20 year contracts, strengthening program stability and ensuring durable clean energy benefits for participating communities.