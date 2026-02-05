IAF To Showcase Its Might In One Of Largest Exercises Near Pakistan Border

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to showcase its military might and strategic preparedness this month in one of the first and largest exercises near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The air exercise named Vayu Shakti 2026, to be held in Jaisalmer on February 27, has been modelled after Operation Sindoor – the military operation that flattened terror bases across the border and brought Pakistan to its knees, and will see a wide range of fighter jets displaying the strength and precision of the force.

As the IAF fighter jets roar near the Pakistan border, this will again bring the spotlight on India's growing air firepower.

Almost all fighter aircraft and air defence systems that participated in Operation Sindoor will take part in the Vayu Shakti exercise. According to defence officials, Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Tejas, MiG-29, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and Hawk aircraft will be seen hitting their targets with precision. In addition, the Prachand attack helicopter will also be seen firing rockets.

The MiG-21 aircraft, having retired from the IAF, will not be seen in an air military exercise for the first time.

According to defence officials, airbases and assets from the Air Force's Western and South-Western Commands will be participating in this exercise. All units have been fully activated. More than 100 aircraft are expected to participate in this exercise.

According to information shared by officials, the exercise will be conducted by creating a simulated war environment and the whole event will be monitored and controlled through the Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

Notably, it was the IACCS that kept track of every Pakistani jet, missile, and drone during Operation Sindoor.

Apart from the IAF jets, the C-130J and C-295 fixed-wing transport aircraft, Prachand, Chinook, Mi-17, and ALH helicopters from the helicopter unit, drones, and loitering munitions used in Operation Sindoor will also feature in the exercise.

For the first time, the C-295 will perform a night assault landing drill during the Vayu Shakti exercise. Additionally, the C-130J Super Hercules will be seen landing on short runways, dropping off Garud commandos in the war zone, and taking off again in a short time. Two attack helicopters will provide security for the entire operational area during this time.

According to defence officials, Pakistan has been informed about this exercise, and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued.

The IACCS will monitor the entire airspace for both offensive and defensive purposes. Multiple layers of air defence have been established, including anti-aircraft guns, anti-drone systems, and operational readiness platforms. This will include the Akash missile system as well as the Army's L-70 guns.

Several VIPs have also been invited to the Vayu Shakti exercise. Around 40 officials from friendly countries' embassies in Delhi are also expected to be present at the Vayu Shakti 2026 event, said officials with information about the upcoming exercise.