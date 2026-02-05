Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Reflects PM Modi's Commitment To Youth-Led Nation-Building

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 has emerged as a powerful platform showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to involving youth directly in nation-building, with young voices actively contributing to policy discussions and the vision for India's future.

Ayushi Arya, a resident of Patna, Bihar, and a MyBharat Volunteer, participated in the Dialogue as a Presenter, where she shared her ideas on Women-led Development in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Ayushi described the experience as deeply inspiring and said she felt proud to represent the aspirations of India's youth on such a prestigious platform.

She said the response from the Prime Minister and senior leadership was extremely encouraging, reinforcing the belief that the government is genuinely listening to young Indians.

Ayushi said Prime Minister Modi described the youth as a“think tank” - a generation that thinks independently and brings innovative ideas to the table.

She added that it was particularly encouraging to see Gen Z, often stereotyped as non-serious, being appreciated for its creativity, innovation and forward-thinking mindset.

According to her, the Dialogue marked a significant shift, where youth are no longer confined to discussions alone but are now becoming an integral part of policy formulation.

“This is perhaps the first time that the voice of youth has been visibly included in governance at such a high level,” she said, calling it a historic and motivating moment for young Indians across the country.

Reacting to the Union Budget, Ayushi said it was a proud moment when the Finance Minister referred to the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Parliament and described the Budget as youth-driven.

She said this clearly demonstrated how ideas shared by young leaders were directly reflected in policymaking and budgetary priorities.

On the government's focus on the Orange Economy, Ayushi said the emphasis on content, culture and digital creators was timely and forward-looking.

She noted that Gen Z plays a crucial role in the digital ecosystem, and recognising digital creators and cultural industries gives a new direction to India's economic growth.

Commenting on initiatives related to Digital India, drones, defence and advanced technologies, Ayushi said these measures would strengthen India's global competitiveness.

She added that innovation in areas such as drone technology and defence would not only enhance self-reliance but also position India as a leader for other nations.

She further said that with the government placing strong trust in youth and women-led development, India's future is firmly in the hands of young innovators.

“Youth power is one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat 2047, and with the right opportunities, India can achieve major milestones even before that,” she said.

Sharing a message for young people, Ayushi urged the youth to move beyond job-seeking and focus on job creation.

She encouraged young Indians to believe in themselves, explore technology, innovation and start-ups, and actively contribute to India's growth story.

“With confidence, creativity and government support, India's youth can transform the nation and make India one of the most powerful countries in the world,” she added.