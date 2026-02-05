Zelenskyy Says Putin Fears Only Trump, Warns Russia Could Threaten Europe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin fears only one person on the global stage, US President Donald Trump, stressing that Moscow is not deterred by Europe alone, Azernews reports his remarks to Le Monde.

“Putin does not fear Europeans. He only fears Trump, that's a fact,” Zelenskyy said.“What Trump might say to Putin is not my business.”

Zelenskyy recalled that the US president has expressed a desire to end the war in Ukraine through compromise, noting that Kyiv supports Washington's peace initiatives. However, he emphasized that Ukraine will not make any concessions that undermine its sovereignty.

“If Ukraine does not stop Putin, he will attack Europe,” Zelenskyy warned, adding that countries bordering Ukraine understand they would be the first targets if Russia advances further. He pointed to Russia's military capabilities, saying its drones can operate deep inside territories and that its missiles have the range to strike virtually anywhere.

“I do not want to scare anyone,” Zelenskyy said, adding that European states which fully understand this threat are already providing Ukraine with effective assistance.

The Ukrainian leader also referred to his recent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, arguing that democratic values alone are insufficient to deter Moscow.“Democracy cannot defeat Vladimir Putin, who does not respect the rules of war,” he said.

Meanwhile, US officials have said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are making progress, though the most difficult issues remain unresolved, potentially delaying any final peace agreement.

On February 4, a second round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States was held in Abu Dhabi. The discussions lasted several hours, with further negotiations expected to continue on February 5.