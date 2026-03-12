Emirates Flight From Dubai To Chennai Delayed Amid West Asian Tension

A flight operated by Emirates from Dubai arrived at Chennai International Airport early hours on Friday with a delay of about one hour after its departure was postponed. Flight EK 0542 departed late from Dubai airport due to air clearance procedures amid heightened tension in the West Asian region, according to passengers. The aircraft eventually landed safely in Chennai.

Passengers Recount Experiences Amid Tensions

Speaking to ANI, Messool, a passenger (a student studying medicine) travelling from Dubai, said that due to the current war-related tensions, educational institutions had been conducting online classes for the past week. He said Ramadan holidays had also been announced earlier, and students were advised to remain cautious. "We heard interception sounds at times and were asked to stay safe. Online classes will continue from March 23rd until the situation returns to normal," he said.

Another passenger, Sumana, said residents in Dubai remained safe despite hearing loud noises occasionally. She said her journey from Abu Dhabi to Chennai was safe, though the flight's take-off was delayed. "Though there were some noises, we were all safe. The flight took off late but landed safely in Chennai," she said.

Ashish, another passenger, said that the situation in Dubai remained normal. He added that staff said the one-hour delay was due to air clearance.

Civil Aviation Ministry's Response

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.

Flight Resumption and Statistics

According to an official statement from MoCA, in this context, flight operations by Indian carriers to/from Riyadh have resumed from March 12. On the first day of resumption, three services are being operated to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo, and one service to Calicut by Air India Express, thereby restoring important air connectivity between India and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the period from February 28 to March 11, a total of 1,50,457 air passengers travelled from the Gulf countries to India.

Inbound Flights and Passenger Advisory

Further, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on March 12 from various cities in West Asia, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, a release stated.

The Ministry is maintaining close coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to facilitate smooth passenger movement. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements. The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further updates as necessary, a release added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)