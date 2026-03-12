US KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Crashes Over Iraq: CENTCOM Confirms

US Refueling Aircraft Crashes in Iraq

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.

According to a press release issued by CENTCOM, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. "Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely," the release said.

"This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM posted on X. Authorities added that rescue efforts are currently underway.

"More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members," the release said.

Trump Praises US Military Amid Iran Situation

Earlier, President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said the situation involving Iran was progressing "very rapidly" and praised the strength of the United States military.

Speaking at the Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said American forces were performing strongly and suggested that current actions were addressing long-standing issues with Iran. "The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. There's never been anything like it. Nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump said.

He added that the United States was now taking actions that should have been carried out decades earlier.

Reflecting on his earlier time in office, Trump said his administration's efforts to rebuild the US military had strengthened its current capabilities. "We had a very successful first term, best economy ever. We did a lot of great things. We rebuilt our military. That's one of the reasons we're doing so well now with our military," he said.

Trump also noted that he had not expected to rely so heavily on the armed forces but said the strengthened military had become crucial in dealing with international developments. (ANI)

