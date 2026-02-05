Expanding Role Of Data Centers In Supporting The Digital Economy
|Entity
|Data / Figures
|Context / Usage
|India Data Centre Infrastructure
|138 data centers; capacity ~950 MW (2024)
|India is ranked 13th globally by the number of data centers.
|Global Hyperscale Growth
|Over 1,000 hyperscale data centers globally; doubled from 2019-2024
|Hyperscale centers are crucial to supporting cloud, AI, and large-scale computing.
|U.S. Data Center Jobs
|~452,000 jobs related to data centers and related fields (2024)
|Reflects the scale of the data center job market, including operational and technical roles.
|Global Data Center Power Usage
|U.S. centers consumed >4% of national electricity; ~105 million tons CO2e in 2023
|Highlights the environmental impact of running data centers.
|India Data Center Cluster
|$11B investment for 1GW data center hub in Vizag by 2030
|A large-scale public-private alliance focusing on building out India's digital infrastructure.
These numbers emphasize the growing importance of data centers to global economies and the significant investment in infrastructure to support the digital transformation across industries.
- U.S. Data Centers:
The U.S. hosts approximately 5,427 data centers, including 754 certified colocation facilities. This expansive infrastructure supports various sectors, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce. Global Hyperscale Growth:
Hyperscale data centers are projected to grow rapidly, doubling in number from 2019 to 2024, reflecting the increasing need for large-scale data storage and processing capabilities required by cloud and AI workloads. Energy Consumption and Sustainability:
As data centers consume more electricity, the industry faces increasing pressure to adopt energy-efficient technologies. U.S. data centers are responsible for over 4% of national electricity consumption, contributing to significant CO2 emissions. The sector must prioritize sustainability as part of its growth strategy. India's Data Center Infrastructure:
India, ranked 13th globally in terms of data centers, is investing in the development of new infrastructure, including a $11 billion project in Vizag to create a 1GW data center hub by 2030. This initiative is part of India's broader push to strengthen its digital infrastructure and workforce.
The global data center market size is estimated at USD 386.71 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 430.18 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1,103.70 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.06% from 2026 to 2035.
The data center industry is crucial to the ongoing digital transformation across industries. With major players like Equinix, Digital Realty, and CoreSite expanding their global footprints, the demand for data centers is only expected to grow. The increasing use of hyperscale facilities and the rising importance of cloud and AI workloads are defining the future of data centers. As the industry expands, governments are investing in infrastructure and workforce development to ensure that the digital economy continues to thrive.Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: ...
About Us: Precedence Research
Our Legacy: Rooted in Research, Focused on the Future
Looking for research that drives real results? Precedence Research delivers strategic, actionable insights, not just data and charts. Based in Canada and India, our team specializes in customized market analysis, executive-level consulting, and tailored research solutions that go beyond traditional survey methodologies to support business growth with precision and confidence.
Insight-Driven
We turn complex data into clear, strategic insights that power confident business decisions.
Innovation-Led
We continuously refine our methods to stay ahead of trends and emerging market forces.
Industry-Agnostic
From tech to healthcare, we serve clients across sectors with tailored, actionable intelligence.
Customer-Centric, Future-Focused, Result-Oriented
We work as strategic partners, engaging deeply with clients to co-create impactful solutions.
Our Commitment: Delivering Intelligence That Drives Transformational Growth
What do we do? We turn data noise into clarity. Through sharp research, agile thinking, and tech-enabled tools, we fuel brands, disrupt markets, and lead with insight that drives unstoppable growth.
USA: +1 8044 419344
APAC: +61 4859 81310 or +91 87933 22019 or +6531051271
Europe: +44 7383 092 044
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment