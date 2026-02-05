Expanding Role Of Data Centers In Supporting The Digital Economy

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data centers have evolved beyond traditional IT infrastructure to become a critical component of the global digital economy. They provide the foundation for industries like cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, enabling real-time data storage, processing, and analytics at an unprecedented scale. The U.S. data center market size is exhibited at USD 134.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth around USD 393.14 billion by 2035, poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% from 2026 to 2035.

Key Trends Driving Data Center Growth

Leading Companies Powering the Data Center Industry

Several key players are leading the charge in the data center space, offering essential infrastructure for cloud, AI, and other digital services. These companies are at the forefront of providing reliable, scalable, and secure digital infrastructure to support the modern digital economy:



Equinix: A global leader in data center services, Equinix operates a network of more than 260 data centers across 33 countries. Known for its colocation services, Equinix supports businesses in industries such as cloud computing, financial services, and telecommunications.

Digital Realty Trust: With over 300 facilities in 50 metro markets, Digital Realty is a major player in the data center industry, focusing on colocation and cloud services. The company's robust infrastructure is integral to supporting global enterprises and their increasing digital demands.

Quality Technology Services (QTS): Operating in North America and Europe, QTS offers customizable colocation services and has developed a carrier-neutral model that supports a wide range of clients. QTS's focus on flexible and scalable data center solutions has made it a significant player in the industry.

CoreSite: A major U.S.-based provider, CoreSite operates 27 data center facilities that cater to both wholesale and retail colocation customers. Its data centers serve as key hubs for cloud service providers and large enterprises in major U.S. metro markets. Hyperscale Data Centers (Global): Hyperscale facilities are expected to grow rapidly, with more than 1,000 hyperscale data centers expected to be operational by 2024. These centers play a vital role in powering cloud, AI, and other large-scale computing workloads, contributing significantly to the global digital infrastructure.

Government and Public Sector Data

Governments around the world are increasingly focusing on infrastructure development and workforce initiatives to support the growing demand for data centers. Below are some key government-backed data on the data center industry:

Entity Data / Figures Context / Usage India Data Centre Infrastructure 138 data centers; capacity ~950 MW (2024) India is ranked 13th globally by the number of data centers. Global Hyperscale Growth Over 1,000 hyperscale data centers globally; doubled from 2019-2024 Hyperscale centers are crucial to supporting cloud, AI, and large-scale computing. U.S. Data Center Jobs ~452,000 jobs related to data centers and related fields (2024) Reflects the scale of the data center job market, including operational and technical roles. Global Data Center Power Usage U.S. centers consumed >4% of national electricity; ~105 million tons CO2e in 2023 Highlights the environmental impact of running data centers. India Data Center Cluster $11B investment for 1GW data center hub in Vizag by 2030 A large-scale public-private alliance focusing on building out India's digital infrastructure.

These numbers emphasize the growing importance of data centers to global economies and the significant investment in infrastructure to support the digital transformation across industries.



U.S. Data Centers:

The U.S. hosts approximately 5,427 data centers, including 754 certified colocation facilities. This expansive infrastructure supports various sectors, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Global Hyperscale Growth:

Hyperscale data centers are projected to grow rapidly, doubling in number from 2019 to 2024, reflecting the increasing need for large-scale data storage and processing capabilities required by cloud and AI workloads.

Energy Consumption and Sustainability:

As data centers consume more electricity, the industry faces increasing pressure to adopt energy-efficient technologies. U.S. data centers are responsible for over 4% of national electricity consumption, contributing to significant CO2 emissions. The sector must prioritize sustainability as part of its growth strategy. India's Data Center Infrastructure:

India, ranked 13th globally in terms of data centers, is investing in the development of new infrastructure, including a $11 billion project in Vizag to create a 1GW data center hub by 2030. This initiative is part of India's broader push to strengthen its digital infrastructure and workforce.

The global data center market size is estimated at USD 386.71 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 430.18 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1,103.70 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.06% from 2026 to 2035.

The data center industry is crucial to the ongoing digital transformation across industries. With major players like Equinix, Digital Realty, and CoreSite expanding their global footprints, the demand for data centers is only expected to grow. The increasing use of hyperscale facilities and the rising importance of cloud and AI workloads are defining the future of data centers. As the industry expands, governments are investing in infrastructure and workforce development to ensure that the digital economy continues to thrive.

