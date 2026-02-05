New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports 300% Token Growth As Phase 7 Is Accelerating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining increased attention as the project reports significant token growth while moving deeper into Phase 7 of its roadmap. As development activity accelerates, the protocol is transitioning from earlier build stages toward broader testing and refinement of its lending framework.

According to the team, recent progress across development milestones has coincided with a sharp rise in interest from the wider crypto community. With Phase 7 now advancing, market observers are watching closely to see how continued execution and upcoming updates may influence MUTM's trajectory in the months ahead.

The Vision Behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol developing on the Ethereum blockchain. It establishes a safe mechanism for users to gain access to liquidity without having to sell their digital property.

Since the project was introduced at the beginning of Q1 2025, it has experienced remarkable growth. It has been able to raise more than $20.25 million and build a community of more than 19,000 holders. This is an impressive growth rate that demonstrates the market's belief in the vision of the team.

The protocol operates using a dual lending system to meet different user needs. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model uses shared liquidity pools where interest rates adjust automatically based on demand, allowing for instant borrowing.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model allows for direct agreements between users, where they can negotiate their own interest rates and collateral terms. This is especially useful for more volatile assets that may not fit into standard pools. By combining these two models, the platform offers both automated efficiency and personalized flexibility.

MUTM Growth and Phase 7 Momentum

The funding for Mutuum Finance has seen a massive influx of support as technical milestones are met. The total supply of MUTM tokens is fixed at 4 billion. To prioritize the community, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale stages. The demand has been high, with over 840 million tokens already sold. This means that nearly half of the entire presale inventory has been absorbed by early participants.

The project is currently in Phase 7, where the token is priced at $0.04. This follows a structured path that started at $0.01 in early 2025. This progression represents a 300% surge in valuation during the presale alone.

With the official launch price confirmed at $0.06, the window to enter at the current rate is closing fast. The transition between phases has been accelerating, showing that the remaining unallocated supply is becoming limited. Those participating now are securing a 50% MUTM discount.

To keep the community engaged, the project features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top daily contributor wins a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This competitive edge has helped the project maintain constant energy and excitement throughout the year.