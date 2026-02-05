'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Returns With A Wider Reach And A Familiar Message

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique annual interaction "Pariksha Pe Charcha" with students, parents, and teachers is set to be aired on Friday in an expanded format and renewed emphasis on mental well‐being and child‐centred learning in its ninth edition.

The programme, which began as a direct conversation between the Prime Minister and schoolchildren, has grown into a nationwide movement aimed at reframing how society views examinations and academic pressure.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi himself shared on social media an article from The Times of India, written by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, explaining the philosophy behind the programme.

"In this article, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan explains how 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has become a Jan Andolan (public movement), marking a decisive shift in Bharat's educational journey and paving the way for 'Viksit Bharat'," the Prime Minister wrote in an X post.

In the article, Union Minister Pradhan has expressed his thoughts on how freeing young minds from fear has been the spirit of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" as the country gears up for this year's edition.

"As we gear up for #PPC2026, I have penned my thoughts on how PM Modi ji's personal touch has transformed 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' into a jan-andolan, child-centric philosophy of National Education Policy 2020, modern day challenges and our roles towards creating a reassuring environment for learners," he said on X a day before the programme is aired this year.

"The scale of engagement this year shows the initiative crossing from outreach to ownership. It's got more than 4.5 crore registrations, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record. This unprecedented participation reflects a collective resolve to create an enabling environment in which every young mind can learn, grow, and truly flourish," he wrote in the newspaper column.

"How has Pariksha Pe Charcha expanded so much, so fast?" he asked.

The answer, he said, lies in the Prime Minister's engagement with students on education, learning, and exam stress is empathetic and pragmatic.

"His (PM Modi's) personality has also made a formidable impact on millions of young minds, even as his conversational style makes them feel heard and understood," Union Minister Pradhan wrote.

Titled "Every Child Is Unique... Learns At Her Own Pace", the article said, "Every child is unique. Each one of them learns differently, grows at her own pace, and carries talents that cannot be reduced to a single score or rank."

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha was conceived as a platform where students could ask the Prime Minister himself for practical tips on preparing for exams and coping with stress.

Over successive editions, the event has broadened its scope.

It now includes parents and teachers, features expert guests from sports and the arts, and is supported by interactive modules such as the Exam Warriors content on the NaMo app.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is now a part of a larger "Exam Warriors" movement that promotes holistic development and seeks to "create a stress‐free atmosphere for youngsters".

Earlier editions combined live interactions with curated segments.

Notable past contributors have included sportspersons and public figures who spoke about resilience and focus, including Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Deepika Padukone, who addressed pressure, mental health and practical study strategies in previous years.

These appearances helped shift the conversation from rote performance to emotional preparedness and life skills.

This year's edition is notable for its multi‐city format, being organised simultaneously from five locations -- including the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi and regional centres such as Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati.

Earlier, the official MyGov portal listed 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' for students of classes 6 to 12, with submissions accepted between December 1, 2025 and January 11, 2026.

Students were invited to submit questions for the Prime Minister, while separate activities were organised for parents and teachers.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to normalise conversations about stress and gives students a high‐visibility platform to voice anxieties that are often private.

The event's digital outreach -- including the Exam Warriors module -- aims to convert short‐term inspiration into everyday practices for students, parents and teachers.