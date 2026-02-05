Turkmenistan Discusses Economic Diversification With U.S. Companies
The discussions were made on the sidelines of the second B5+1 Business Forum held on February 4-5 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The sides also exchanged views on Turkmenistan's WTO accession prospects.
Earlier, on January 22, U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor visited Turkmenistan to discuss regional stability and prospects for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
On the same day, the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan hosted an official reception attended by the Special Representative and representatives of American and Turkmen business circles.
