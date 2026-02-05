Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Discusses Economic Diversification With U.S. Companies

Turkmenistan Discusses Economic Diversification With U.S. Companies


2026-02-05 09:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. A Turkmen delegation led by Minister of Finance and Economy Maksat Astanagulov took part in a roundtable with U.S. business circles, discussing macroeconomic development, economic diversification, private sector support, trade procedure improvements, transport and logistics corridor development, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions were made on the sidelines of the second B5+1 Business Forum held on February 4-5 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The sides also exchanged views on Turkmenistan's WTO accession prospects.

Earlier, on January 22, U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor visited Turkmenistan to discuss regional stability and prospects for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

On the same day, the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan hosted an official reception attended by the Special Representative and representatives of American and Turkmen business circles.

MENAFN05022026000187011040ID1110700982



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search