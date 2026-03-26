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Kuwait Foils Plot Against Leaders, Uncovers Hezbollah-Linked Network

Kuwait Foils Plot Against Leaders, Uncovers Hezbollah-Linked Network


2026-03-26 02:21:03
(MENAFN) Kuwait announced on Wednesday that it had uncovered and disrupted a plot aimed at targeting the country’s state leaders, revealing a network allegedly connected to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, according to reports.

The Interior Ministry stated that the plan was thwarted thanks to extensive surveillance and security monitoring operations carried out by the state security apparatus.

Authorities arrested six individuals within Kuwait, including five Kuwaiti nationals and one person whose citizenship had been revoked, while 14 other suspects remain outside the country.

The ministry added that the broader network includes five Kuwaiti citizens, five individuals stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship, two Iranian nationals, and two Lebanese nationals.

The statement said the network, linked to what the ministry described as the banned Hezbollah organization, had intended to carry out assassination operations targeting state leaders and had been actively recruiting individuals to execute the attacks.

Authorities reported that the suspects admitted to joining the group and maintaining communications with its members, expressing willingness to undertake missions aimed at harming the country’s leadership and national interests.

The ministry further noted that the suspects confessed to receiving advanced military training abroad, covering the use of weapons and explosives, surveillance techniques, and assassination methods.

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