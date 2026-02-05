MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) As Ex-Bank of England Analyst Warns of "Ontological Shock" from Alien Disclosure, New ETF Targets Potential "UFO Tech" Beneficiaries

February 05, 2026 9:02 AM EST | Source: Tuttle Capital Management



Tuttle Capital has launched the UFO Disclosure ETF (UFOD), an actively managed fund investing in companies linked to possible non-human intelligence technologies.

The fund launches after former Bank of England analyst Helen McCaw warned on January 18 that UFO-related news could shock markets, and cause big price swings and sudden moves into "safe" assets. UFOD invests mainly in aerospace and defense, advanced materials, and energy companies, which could benefit should new UFO/UAP (Unidentified Flying Object/Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) information lead governments and markets to change how they spend and invest.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE: UFOD). The fund seeks capital growth by investing in companies positioned to benefit from the disclosure, confirmation, or commercialization of advanced non-human technologies.

"Markets react to new information about wars, pandemics, regulation, and technology shocks," said Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management. "UAP disclosure could reshape budgets, priorities, and potentially entire industries. We could be in the very early days of an evolution that could have a significant impact on the global economy and on markets, similar to the likes of the Internet boom and the AI revolution. This new fund provides a disciplined, rules-aware way for investors to navigate that uncertainty, and the potential of UAP."

The launch follows fresh warnings from former Bank of England senior analyst Helen McCaw, who has urged central banks to prepare for potential financial instability in the wake of disclosure. McCaw argues that an announcement could trigger an "ontological shock" for markets, driving extreme price swings, abrupt flights to perceived safe-haven assets, and a sudden loss of confidence in existing valuations.

A Focused "UFO Tech" Mandate with Profound Implications

UFOD seeks to provide investors with a targeted way to express a theme at the intersection of defense, space, and unconventional technology. This thematic approach emphasizes industries that may experience substantial disruption or growth, including:



Aerospace & Defense: Companies involved in the analysis of recovered materials or UAP reporting.

Advanced Materials: Firms developing new alloys or compounds that might be derived from reverse-engineering efforts. Energy: Innovators in alternative fuels and energy storage.

The strategy is actively managed, allowing the portfolio team discretion to tilt toward companies better aligned with evolving disclosures, policy priorities, and commercialization opportunities.

"We believe that the eventual disclosure or confirmation of non-human intelligence (NHI) technologies could have profound and far-reaching implications across multiple industries," said Tuttle. "With increased reporting requirements in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and ongoing Congressional hearings, we are witnessing a shift in government transparency. UFOD is designed to capture the potential economic disruption that may result from these historic advancements." - Matthew Tuttle

To learn more about UFOD and the rest of Tuttle Capital's suite of funds, schedule a quick call with a Tuttle Capital team member here.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends.

For more information about UFOD, including the prospectus and fund materials, please visit

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (UFOD) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call (347) 852-0548 or visit the Fund's website. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Principal Risks

As with all funds, a shareholder is subject to the risk that his or her investment could lose money. The Fund is not a complete investment program and is designed for inclusion in a diversified investment portfolio. The principal risks affecting shareholders' investments in the Fund are set forth below. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC or any government agency. The principal risks described herein pertain to direct risks of making an investment in the Fund and/or risks of the issuers in which the Fund invests.

Speculative Nature Risk. Government confirmation or denial of advanced alien technology is uncertain, and rumored breakthroughs might never materialize. This entire theme is highly speculative and subject to rumor cycles.

Equity Securities Risk. Since it purchases equity securities, the Fund is subject to the risk that stock prices will fall over short or extended periods of time. Historically, the equity markets have moved in cycles, and the value of the Fund's equity securities may fluctuate from day to day. Individual companies may report poor results or be negatively affected by industry and/or economic trends and developments. The prices of securities issued by such companies may suffer a decline in response. These factors contribute to price volatility, which is a principal risk of investing in the Fund.

Other Investment Companies Risk. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The underlying ETFs and investment companies may change their investment goals, policies or practices and there can be no assurance that the underlying ETFs or investment companies will achieve their respective investment goals. Because the Fund invests in ETFs and other investment companies, shareholders indirectly bear a proportionate share of the expenses charged by the underlying funds in which it invests which impacts the Fund's performance. The principal risks of an investment in the Fund include the principal risks of investing in the underlying ETFs and investment companies.

The Fund is exposed to the risks of the underlying ETFs and investment companies in which it invests in direct proportion to the amount of assets the Fund allocates to each underlying fund. One underlying fund may buy the same security that another underlying fund is selling. You would indirectly bear the costs of both trades. In addition, you may receive taxable gains from portfolio transactions by the underlying funds, as well as taxable gains from the Fund's transactions in shares of the underlying funds. The Fund's ability to achieve its investment goal depends, in part, upon the- Adviser's skill in selecting an optimal mix of underlying funds.

Sector Risk. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors.

Technology Sector Risk. The market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Technology companies may experience dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel. These companies are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights, the loss or impairment of which may adversely impact a company's profitability. A small number of companies represent a large portion of the technology industry. In addition, a rising interest rate environment tends to negatively affect technology companies, those technology companies seeking to finance expansion would have increased borrowing costs, which may negatively impact earnings. Technology companies having high market valuations may appear less attractive to investors, which may cause sharp decreases in their market prices.

Media Contact:

Matthew Tuttle

Tuttle Capital Management

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tuttle Capital Management