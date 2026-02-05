Ghaziabad Sisters Cite Korean Pop Figure In Suicide Diary

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, police said on Thursday.

The police probing the triple suicide case in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad said that the initial investigations haven't revealed the use of any Korean task-based app by the girls. The police also said if the use of any such task-based Korean app is confirmed, they will write to the department concerned seeking a ban on such apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the sisters – Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) – jumped to death from the ninth floor, their father Chetan Kumar claimed they had been playing a Korean game for close to three years and had not attended school since then.

After the postmortem, their bodies were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on the bank of the Yamuna river on Wednesday evening.

The last rituals were performed by their father Chetan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh told PTI.

“It is not known why the girls were cremated on the night of Wednesday. It may be due to their personal reasons,” the ACP said, adding that the autopsy report confirmed that the girls died due to head injuries.