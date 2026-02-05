Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ghaziabad Sisters Cite Korean Pop Figure In Suicide Diary

Ghaziabad Sisters Cite Korean Pop Figure In Suicide Diary


2026-02-05 09:03:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ghaziabad (UP)- A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, police said on Thursday.

The police probing the triple suicide case in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad said that the initial investigations haven't revealed the use of any Korean task-based app by the girls. The police also said if the use of any such task-based Korean app is confirmed, they will write to the department concerned seeking a ban on such apps.


ADVERTISEMENT

After the sisters – Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) – jumped to death from the ninth floor, their father Chetan Kumar claimed they had been playing a Korean game for close to three years and had not attended school since then.

After the postmortem, their bodies were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on the bank of the Yamuna river on Wednesday evening.

The last rituals were performed by their father Chetan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh told PTI.

“It is not known why the girls were cremated on the night of Wednesday. It may be due to their personal reasons,” the ACP said, adding that the autopsy report confirmed that the girls died due to head injuries.

MENAFN05022026000215011059ID1110700935



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search