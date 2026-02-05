Bitget Posts 45.5% Growth Rate Among Top Crypto Exchanges In 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange recorded a 45.5% year-over-year increase in trading volume growth and secured the #6 spot in global market share among centralized crypto exchanges at the close of 2025, according to the latest Market Share of Centralized Crypto Exchanges by Trading Volume report by CoinGecko.

The CoinGecko report, a widely referenced industry benchmark, ranks exchanges based on annual trading volume and share relative to the global centralized exchange landscape. Bitget's 6.4% market share at the end of 2025 reflects significant momentum, driven by its innovative product suite. Bitget's strong showing in this independent research highlights the exchange's expanding footprint and competitive differentiation in the digital asset trading landscape.

“We're proud to see Bitget's continued growth reflected in CoinGecko's report,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“The trust community has placed in us is attributed to the security we've built over the years, holding one of the largest market shares in crypto means we build to scale and with UEX we see this come into real life.”

Over the past year, Bitget accelerated its transition toward a Universal Exchange model, expanding beyond crypto-native markets into multi-asset trading. This included the beta rollout of Bitget TradFi, enabling users to trade commodities, indices, FX, and metals such as gold alongside crypto derivatives, as well as the expansion of tokenized stock futures, which saw strong uptake during global earnings cycles. These additions complemented Bitget's core strengths in spot and derivatives liquidity, allowing traders to respond to macro events without leaving a crypto-native environment.

CoinGecko's report positions Bitget's performance within a broader trend of users gravitating toward platforms that combine depth, flexibility and resilience. As trading activity increasingly spans crypto, macro assets, and on-chain products, exchanges capable of supporting this convergence are capturing a growing share of market attention. As Bitget enters 2026, the company continues to build on its growth trajectory with an expanded product suite, enhanced trading infrastructure, and ongoing investments in community trust and platform reliability.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

