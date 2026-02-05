403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Controversy Deepens as UK PM Admits Knowing of Mandelson’s Epstein Ties
(MENAFN) Political pressure intensified this week after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that he had been aware of former Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the time Mandelson was appointed to a senior diplomatic role.
The admission came during a parliamentary question session, where Starmer stated for the first time that he knew Mandelson had maintained a long-standing relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019, before naming him ambassador to the United States last year.
When challenged by lawmakers, the prime minister said Mandelson had "lied repeatedly" about the true nature of his interactions with Epstein and had also "betrayed our country" through those dealings.
The acknowledgment has triggered a wave of criticism from across the political spectrum, including within Starmer’s own party. Some lawmakers argue that the publication of documents linked to Mandelson’s appointment could be postponed due to a police investigation, a delay they warn could escalate into a potential leadership challenge.
"We need all the poison to come out," one lawmaker said, according to reports.
A former Cabinet minister was also quoted as saying, "We’ve had a lot of bad days recently, but this is the worst yet, I think,” while another parliamentarian cautioned that trust within the party is limited, adding: "I’m personally not sure I could trust myself to back the prime minister in a confidence vote."
"The most terminal mood is among the super-loyal," one MP was quoted as saying in reports.
Another legislator who had previously been close to Starmer described a noticeable shift in tone, saying: "You could feel the atmosphere change; it was dark."
In response, the prime minister’s office insisted that Starmer’s knowledge was restricted to information already available publicly. That explanation was swiftly dismissed by a member of the Labour Party, who labeled the defense "indefensible," adding: "They knew all about Peter’s relationship with Epstein but gave him the job anyway."
The admission came during a parliamentary question session, where Starmer stated for the first time that he knew Mandelson had maintained a long-standing relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019, before naming him ambassador to the United States last year.
When challenged by lawmakers, the prime minister said Mandelson had "lied repeatedly" about the true nature of his interactions with Epstein and had also "betrayed our country" through those dealings.
The acknowledgment has triggered a wave of criticism from across the political spectrum, including within Starmer’s own party. Some lawmakers argue that the publication of documents linked to Mandelson’s appointment could be postponed due to a police investigation, a delay they warn could escalate into a potential leadership challenge.
"We need all the poison to come out," one lawmaker said, according to reports.
A former Cabinet minister was also quoted as saying, "We’ve had a lot of bad days recently, but this is the worst yet, I think,” while another parliamentarian cautioned that trust within the party is limited, adding: "I’m personally not sure I could trust myself to back the prime minister in a confidence vote."
"The most terminal mood is among the super-loyal," one MP was quoted as saying in reports.
Another legislator who had previously been close to Starmer described a noticeable shift in tone, saying: "You could feel the atmosphere change; it was dark."
In response, the prime minister’s office insisted that Starmer’s knowledge was restricted to information already available publicly. That explanation was swiftly dismissed by a member of the Labour Party, who labeled the defense "indefensible," adding: "They knew all about Peter’s relationship with Epstein but gave him the job anyway."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment