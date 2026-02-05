Rocket Software Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Rocket® Dataedgetm With Strong Industry And Customer Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise data integration platform gains significant industry validation for delivering real-time, AI-ready data across hybrid environments

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, announced the one-year anniversary of Rocket® DataEdgeTM, its enterprise data integration solution that connects core transactional, distributed, and cloud data to support AI, analytics, and real-time decision-making.

Since its launch in January 2025, Rocket DataEdge has gained momentum with CDOs and business analytics leaders in organizations across industries, including banking, insurance and manufacturing, modernizing complex hybrid data environments and has earned significant market recognition and validation from leading industry analysts and media.

Data & Analytics Industry Recognition

Over the past year, Rocket DataEdge has received the following recognitions:



IDC named Rocket Software a“Vendor to Watch” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

Gartner recognized Rocket Software with an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Integration Tools

Tearsheet awarded Rocket DataEdge the 2025 Data Innovation Award for its impact on modernizing enterprise and financial services data integration

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) recognized Rocket DataEdge as a Trend-Setting Product in Data and Information Management for 2026 InfoWorld listed Rocket DataEdge as a finalist in the 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards in the Data Management: Integration category



Impact on Customer Data & Business Analytics Initiatives

Customer deployments over the past year highlight the real-world impact of Rocket DataEdge across complex enterprise environments.



A German insurance company used Rocket DataEdge to modernize its data from business-critical mainframe applications to access complete data sets for business analytics. The company realized 99.9% uptime during the project, 50% faster project completion timeline, and a 75% reduction in training time for teams after completion. The analytics team experienced streamlined data access and more complete data insights, which enabled the self-sufficiency and intelligence that accelerated modernization and drove business value.

A large financial institution used Rocket DataEdge to unlock critical mainframe data for real-time analytics in their data lake. They significantly reduced mainframe costs with DataEdge's efficient, log-based CDC approach, powered more complete insight, and enabled numerous new data-driven business opportunities previously too resource-intensive on the mainframe. A leading financial services firm used Rocket DataEdge to combine real-time mainframe data with external data sources to drive more accurate analytics and eliminate slow, risky, and costly ETL processes. The firm can now easily create, update, or expand applications and services, significantly speeding time to market and customer value while maintaining the security and privacy of their customers' information.



“In less than one year, Rocket DataEdge has proven to be a key driver for enterprises to modernize data integration and access without disrupting the core systems that run their business,” said Michael Curry, President of Data Modernization at Rocket Software.“The recognition Rocket DataEdge has received in such a short time, combined with the results customers are already seeing, is quite remarkable and reflects the platform's ability to deliver real-world value today while laying the groundwork for continued innovation as enterprises drive their futures with AI, analytics, and data strategies.”

Rocket DataEdge Platform Performance and Business Benefits

Built to deliver the AI-ready data needed to support analytics initiatives and strategic business decisions, Rocket DataEdge enables:



Faster time-to-value: Governed data access across the enterprise in hours to days, not months.

Lower risk: Least-privilege access controls and built-in governance to shrink the attack surface and lower regulatory exposure.

Lower cost-to-serve: Reduced ETL, MIPS, and data copy sprawl.

Complete audit readiness: End-to-end lineage to give auditors fast, defensible proof of data provenance, changes, movement, and access for regulations such as CPRA, GDPR, and DORA. Modernization-in-place: Adaptive, flexible implementations to speed business impact



To learn more about Rocket DataEdge and how it enables intelligent, enterprise-wide, AI-ready data integration, visit RocketSoftware/DataEdge.

