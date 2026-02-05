Obagi Medical And Moxie Announce Collaboration In The ALOHA Program To Drive Real-World Evidence For Obagi® Saypha® Magiqtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moxie selected as a leading aesthetic practice software and support partner for its commitment to innovation, compliance, and empowering aesthetic entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the“Company”), today announced Moxie as a strategic partner in the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi's Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program. Moxie was selected for its expertise in providing all-in-one software, marketing, coaching, and compliance solutions that help med spa entrepreneurs launch, scale, and optimize their practices with predictable growth, profitability, and a foundation of clinical and operational excellence.

Through this real-world evaluation collaboration, Moxie will facilitate a structured assessment of Obagi® saypha® MagIQTM across its network of supported aesthetic practices. The program will leverage Moxie's strengths in data-driven insights, operational tools, and expert coaching to generate meaningful real-world evidence on the filler's integration into scalable aesthetic workflows.

“At Moxie, we're dedicated to empowering aesthetic practice entrepreneurs with the tools, support, and strategies needed to build thriving, compliant practices,” said Kamau Massey, CEO of Moxie.“Obagi's ALOHA Program resonates with our focus on innovation and real-world results, allowing us to help our partners incorporate advanced injectables like saypha® MagIQTM alongside comprehensive skincare protocols to enhance patient outcomes and business success.”

The ALOHA Program evaluates both clinical performance and patient experience while equipping providers with integrated Obagi protocols to drive satisfaction, loyalty, and consistent results. Standardized data will be collected across participating Moxie-supported practices, with initial findings to be shared at upcoming Moxie events and presented at key industry conferences to demonstrate the impact of this new injectable in technology-enabled med spa environments.

“The Moxie opportunity is unique and highlights Obagi's Aesthetics for AllTM ethos with a focus on supporting practices of all sizes and shapes," said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel.“The ALOHA partnership with Moxie combines cutting-edge software and coaching with our skincare and injectables expertise in addition to targeted marketing efforts to empower practices and elevate patient care in a rapidly evolving market.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQTM, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile1.

For more information about ALOHA, visit

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,2 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, .

About Moxie

Moxie is the clinical-grade operating system built exclusively for aesthetic medicine, helping ambitious practice owners scale without compromise. From charting and compliance to marketing, finance, and coaching, Moxie brings every operational need under one roof-so practices can grow safely, sustainably, and with integrity. Learn more at joinmoxie

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. For more information please visit: .

Media Contact:

...

Source: Waldencast plc

1 Puljic A, Frank K, Cohen J, Otto K, Mayr J, Hugh-Bloch A, Kuroki-Hasenöhrl, D. A Scientific Framework for Comparing Hyaluronic Acid Filler Crosslinking Technologies. Gels. 2025; 11(7):487

2 Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline's 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)