LIDAR Market Size To Reach USD 17.80 Billion By 2035 Driven By Autonomous Vehicles And 3D Mapping Adoption

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LiDAR market size

LIDAR Market Key Takeaways

What is LiDAR?

LiDAR is an abbreviation for Light Detection and Ranging. It is a technology that develops precise 3D models of environments by using pulsed laser light. The components of LiDAR are a scanner, receiver, laser, and GPS. LiDAR supports canopy penetration and has high accuracy. It is widely used across applications like mapping, archaeology, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and disaster management.

Key Applications of LiDAR:

Key Trends of the LiDAR Market

LIDAR Market Opportunity

Growing Autonomous Vehicle Development

The growing consumer demand for autonomous vehicles and the focus on ensuring safety increase demand for LiDAR. The consumer focus on lowering accident rates and increasing the need to identify road features increases demand for LiDAR. The changing lighting scenarios and the focus on increasing the safety of navigation systems increase demand for LiDAR.

The strong demand for safety features in autonomous vehicles and the development of highly reliable perception system increases demand for LiDAR. The increasing use of LiDAR for navigating safely and perceiving the surroundings in autonomous vehicles helps market expansion. The growing autonomous vehicle development creates an opportunity for the growth of the LiDAR industry.

LIDAR Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 19.94% CAGR Market Size in 2025 USD 2.89 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 3.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.80 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Component, Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

LIDAR Market Regional Insights

How did North America Dominate the LiDAR Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 38% share. The growing development of autonomous vehicles and the strong presence of technological infrastructure increase demand for LiDAR. The government initiatives for smart city

How Big is the U.S. LIDAR Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. LiDAR market size is evaluated at USD 920 million in 2026 and is projected to cross around USD 4,800 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 20.40% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. LiDAR Market Trends

Which Region is the Fastest-Growing in the LiDAR Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing investment in smart mobility

India LiDAR Market Trends

India's market is rapidly expanding with strong projected growth driven by infrastructure modernization, urban planning, and precision mapping needs across sectors at high compound annual rates. Government and municipal initiatives are increasingly deploying LiDAR on drones and aircraft

LiDAR Market Segmentation

Component Insights

Why Laser Segment Dominates the LiDAR Market?

The laser segment dominated the market with a 43% share in 2025. The growing precision agriculture and the expansion of smart cities projects increase demand for LiDAR lasers. The increasing use of ADAS in vehicles and the growth in large-scale aerial service increase demand for LiDAR. The high efficiency, precision, easy adaptability, and high resolution of LiDAR drive the overall market growth.

The inertial navigation system segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of self-driving cars

Type Insights

How did the Aerial Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?

The aerial segment held the largest revenue share of 47% in the market in 2025 and is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong government focus on environmental monitoring and the growing forestry applications increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The increased monitoring of transportation and the focus on managing coastal zones increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The high precision, accessibility, and performance efficiency of aerial LiDAR drive the market growth.

End User Insights

Which End-User Segment Dominated the LiDAR Market?

The civil engineering segment dominated the market with a 45% share in 2025. The growing development of infrastructure and the tight project schedules increase demand for LiDAR. The creation of accurate digital elevation models and the focus on monitoring construction progress increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on maintaining the structural integrity of projects and the increasing need for enhancing worker safety increase demand for LiDAR, driving overall market growth.

The forestry & agriculture segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on mapping plant diseases and the growth in automated agricultural tasks increase demand for LiDAR. The focus on optimal land levelling and the need for estimating tree volume increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on detecting fire risk in forestry hazards supports the overall market growth.

Application Insights

How did the Corridor Mapping Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?

The corridor mapping segment held the largest revenue share of 39% in the market in 2025. The growing urban areas planning and the government investment in infrastructure development increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on managing utility corridors and growing national development increases demand for LiDAR. The focus on maintaining highways and increased monitoring of power lines requires LiDAR, driving the market growth.

The exploration and detection segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing crop health monitoring and the increasing need for high-resolution terrain models increase demand for LiDAR. The rise in designing large-scale projects and the focus on perimeter intrusion detection increase demand for LiDAR. The growing coastline monitoring supports the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

LiDAR Market-Value Chain Analysis