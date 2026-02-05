LIDAR Market Size To Reach USD 17.80 Billion By 2035 Driven By Autonomous Vehicles And 3D Mapping Adoption
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Growth Rate (2026 – 2035)
|19.94% CAGR
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 2.89 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 3.53 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 17.80 Billion
|Largest Market
|North America
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026 to 2035
|Segments Covered
|Component, Type, Application, End User, and Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
LIDAR Market Regional Insights
How did North America Dominate the LiDAR Market?
North America dominated the market in 2025 with a 38% share. The growing development of autonomous vehicles and the strong presence of technological infrastructure increase demand for LiDAR.
How Big is the U.S. LIDAR Market in 2026?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. LiDAR market size is evaluated at USD 920 million in 2026 and is projected to cross around USD 4,800 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 20.40% from 2026 to 2035.
The U.S. market is experiencing strong growth driven by increasing adoption in autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems
Which Region is the Fastest-Growing in the LiDAR Market?
Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.
India LiDAR Market Trends
India's market is rapidly expanding with strong projected growth driven by infrastructure modernization, urban planning, and precision mapping needs across sectors at high compound annual rates.
LiDAR Market Segmentation
Component Insights
Why Laser Segment Dominates the LiDAR Market?
The laser segment dominated the market with a 43% share in 2025. The growing precision agriculture and the expansion of smart cities projects increase demand for LiDAR lasers. The increasing use of ADAS in vehicles and the growth in large-scale aerial service increase demand for LiDAR. The high efficiency, precision, easy adaptability, and high resolution of LiDAR drive the overall market growth.
The inertial navigation system segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.
Type Insights
How did the Aerial Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?
The aerial segment held the largest revenue share of 47% in the market in 2025 and is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong government focus on environmental monitoring and the growing forestry applications increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The increased monitoring of transportation and the focus on managing coastal zones increase demand for aerial LiDAR. The high precision, accessibility, and performance efficiency of aerial LiDAR drive the market growth.
End User Insights
Which End-User Segment Dominated the LiDAR Market?
The civil engineering segment dominated the market with a 45% share in 2025. The growing development of infrastructure and the tight project schedules increase demand for LiDAR. The creation of accurate digital elevation models and the focus on monitoring construction progress increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on maintaining the structural integrity of projects and the increasing need for enhancing worker safety increase demand for LiDAR, driving overall market growth.
The forestry & agriculture segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on mapping plant diseases and the growth in automated agricultural tasks increase demand for LiDAR. The focus on optimal land levelling and the need for estimating tree volume increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on detecting fire risk in forestry hazards supports the overall market growth.
Application Insights
How did the Corridor Mapping Segment hold the Largest Share in the LiDAR Market?
The corridor mapping segment held the largest revenue share of 39% in the market in 2025. The growing urban areas planning and the government investment in infrastructure development increase demand for LiDAR. The strong focus on managing utility corridors and growing national development increases demand for LiDAR. The focus on maintaining highways and increased monitoring of power lines requires LiDAR, driving the market growth.
The exploration and detection segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing crop health monitoring and the increasing need for high-resolution terrain models increase demand for LiDAR. The rise in designing large-scale projects and the focus on perimeter intrusion detection increase demand for LiDAR. The growing coastline monitoring supports the overall market growth.
LiDAR Market-Value Chain Analysis
Raw Material Procurement: The stage sources raw materials like photodiodes, lenses, aluminum, processors, semiconductor materials
- Key Players:- Hamamatsu, Coherent, STMicroelectronics, OSRAM, Lumentum
- Key Players:- AVL, Imatest, DEKRA, Konrad Technologies, Genesys
- Key Players:- Leica Geosystems AG, Ouster, Modulight Corporation, Trimble Inc.
Top Companies in the LiDAR Market & Their Offerings
- LEOSPHERE (Vaisala): High-precision WindCube systems for wind resource assessment and atmospheric monitoring. Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.: Surround-view sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial automation. RIEGL: Professional-grade scanners for terrestrial, airborne, and bathymetric surveying and mapping. Mira Solutions, Inc: Integrated hardware and software solutions for aerial and mobile 3D mapping. YellowScan: Compact, lightweight LiDAR payloads specifically designed for professional drone operations. SICK AG: Industrial 2D and 3D sensors for safety, navigation, and obstacle detection in logistics. Leica Geosystems AG: High-end reality capture systems for construction, surveying, and large-scale geospatial mapping. FARO: Precision 3D measurement devices for digital twinning, site documentation, and forensic analysis. Firmatek: Drone-based LiDAR services and software for stockpile inventory and mining site management.
Recent Developments
- In November 2025, Zenmuse L3 launched a high-accuracy aerial LiDAR system, DJI Zenmuse L3. It consists of 100MP RGB cameras and simplifies geospatial operations. The system is used across applications like emergency response, energy infrastructure inspection, topographic survey, forestry, and historical conservation.
(Source: )
In June 2025, SICK launched a safety-certified 3D LiDAR sensor, multiScan100-S. The sensor consists of 16 scan layers and a 62m scanning range. The sensor is widely used across industrial automation and autonomous vehicle navigation.
In September 2024, Robosense announced the New M Platform LiDAR, M3, and M2 sensors at CES 2024. M3 has 940nm wavelengths, delivers 300m range, and is used for intelligent driving systems. M2 consists of 2D scanning technology and a modular design.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Component
- GPS GNSS Laser Inertial Navigation System Camera Microelectromechanical system
By Type
- Terrestrial Mobile Short Range Aerial
By End User
- Archaeology Forestry and Agriculture Mining Transportation Civil Engineering Defense and Aerospace
By Application
- Seismology Exploration and Detection Corridor Mapping Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain
