Sudan Hospital Bombing Leaves Over Twenty Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating airstrike on a military hospital in Sudan's South Kordofan state has claimed at least 22 lives, including four healthcare professionals, with eight additional casualties reported injured, according to a medical organization's announcement Thursday.
The Sudan Doctors Network confirmed in an official statement that the fatalities included the facility's medical director alongside three fellow medical staff members at Al-Kuweik Military Hospital, which came under bombardment by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The medical organization issued a strong denunciation of the assault, declaring that attacks targeting healthcare infrastructure and personnel "constitutes a war crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and conventions guaranteeing the protection of civilians and medical establishments."
According to the network, this assault represents far more than a single occurrence—it forms part of an ongoing pattern of violence throughout South Kordofan that has rendered multiple medical centers inoperable, deepening the humanitarian emergency and jeopardizing the limited healthcare access remaining for civilian populations.
The Sudan Doctors Network placed complete accountability for the bombardment on the RSF and called upon global institutions, United Nations bodies, and international human rights advocates to implement urgent measures preventing future attacks on medical infrastructure.
The RSF has not issued any response to the allegations at the time of reporting.
Across Sudan's 18 administrative regions, the RSF maintains dominance over all five western Darfur states, with the exception of certain North Darfur territories still under military control. Government forces retain authority over the majority of the other 13 states spanning the nation's southern, northern, eastern and central territories, including capital city Khartoum.
The armed confrontation between Sudan's national military and the RSF, which ignited in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions into displacement.
