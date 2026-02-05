2Nd Quarter Of 21St Century Decisive For Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

PM Modi: Second Quarter of 21st Century Decisive for Viksit Bharat

Noting that the first quarter of the 21st century is over and the second quarter will be as decisive as the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country is marching speedily towards Viksit Bharat. Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that the world is rapidly progressing toward a new global order.

"When we analyse the current situations and circumstances objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he said.

"The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was. I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable," he added.

PM Modi Takes Veiled Swipe at Opposition

With opposition members raising slogans during his speech, PM Modi took a veiled swipe. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting," he said.

'Mother of all deals' with EU Among 9 Trade Pacts: PM

The Prime Minister said the country is moving forward at a fast pace in the right direction. "India is forging forward-looking trade agreements with numerous countries worldwide. Recently, we have finalised nine such deals. Among these, the most significant--often referred to as the "mother of all deals"--was signed with the 27 member states of the European Union," he said.

The Lok Sabha earlier in the day adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address by voice vote amid sloganeering by the opposition members. (ANI)

