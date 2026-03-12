CAAB, Fire Service Sign Mou On Aviation SAR, Firefighting

Dhaka: The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) on Thursday, March 12, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening aviation safety through enhanced cooperation in Search and Rescue (SAR) and Fire Fighting (RFF) operations.

The agreement seeks to ensure a faster, coordinated and more effective response to potential aircraft accidents, fires or other emergency situations at airports and their surrounding areas across the country.

The signing ceremony was held at 10:30am at the conference room of the CAAB chairman on Level-6 of the authority's headquarters in Kurmitola in the capital Dhaka, read a press release.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq attended the event as the chief guest, while FSCD Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal was also present.

The MoU was signed on behalf of CAAB by its Director (ATM) Md Shamsul Haque, and on behalf of FSCD by Deputy Director (Operation and Maintenance) Md Mamunur Rashid.

Senior officials from CAAB, representatives from the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry and the Home Ministry, officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, and journalists from electronic and print media were also present at the ceremony.

Officials said the agreement aims to ensure coordinated search, rescue and firefighting operations in line with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the event of any aircraft accident, fire or other emergency at airports or nearby areas.

Under the MoU, both organisations will work together through joint training, rapid emergency support, information sharing and technical cooperation to strengthen aviation safety.

The initiative is expected to enhance preparedness for airport-related emergencies, strengthen firefighting capacity and improve rescue operations. Officials also expressed hope that the agreement would contribute to maintaining international aviation safety standards and support Bangladesh in upcoming international aviation audits.

Speakers at the event emphasised that coordinated cooperation among relevant agencies is essential to ensure safety and emergency response in the civil aviation sector. They said the MoU would further strengthen institutional collaboration and improve the country's capability to handle emergencies at airports.

K