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Faraday Future Completes Delivery of EAI Robots in Texas, Expanding “Robot & Vehicle + Education” and “Robot & Vehicle + Performance” Scenarios
(MENAFN- 1) •This delivery marks FF’s second delivery following last week’s first delivery to a home-
sharing operator, as the Company advances positive gross-margin delivery of EAI robotics.
Los Angeles, CA (March 12, 2026) — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced the delivery of its Master robot and pilot delivery of the Aegis robot to Texas-based NS Federation, a community service platform providing services related to education, insurance, and everyday life.
A video of the delivery ceremony can be accessed here:
The delivery expands FF’s real-world EAI Robotics deployment and introduces two new “Robot & Vehicle +” application scenarios in education and performance, both supported by existing market demand.
Under the “Robot & Vehicle + Education” scenario, FF EAI robots will support robotics training, research assistance, data collection, and hands-on AI education across schools, laboratories, and research institutions. Acting as embodied research trainers, the robots can assist with experimentation, secondary development, and interactive robotics learning experiences for students and educators.
The delivery also introduces the “Robot & Vehicle + Performance” scenario, where robots can serve as interactive performers in events, competitions, and entertainment environments, creating engaging audience experiences and opening new opportunities across consumer and light commercial markets.
A representative of NS Federation stated: “Artificial intelligence and robotics will redefine how services are delivered in the future. By working with Faraday Future, we aim to explore how advanced technologies can enhance community engagement and make services more accessible to families.”
sharing operator, as the Company advances positive gross-margin delivery of EAI robotics.
Los Angeles, CA (March 12, 2026) — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced the delivery of its Master robot and pilot delivery of the Aegis robot to Texas-based NS Federation, a community service platform providing services related to education, insurance, and everyday life.
A video of the delivery ceremony can be accessed here:
The delivery expands FF’s real-world EAI Robotics deployment and introduces two new “Robot & Vehicle +” application scenarios in education and performance, both supported by existing market demand.
Under the “Robot & Vehicle + Education” scenario, FF EAI robots will support robotics training, research assistance, data collection, and hands-on AI education across schools, laboratories, and research institutions. Acting as embodied research trainers, the robots can assist with experimentation, secondary development, and interactive robotics learning experiences for students and educators.
The delivery also introduces the “Robot & Vehicle + Performance” scenario, where robots can serve as interactive performers in events, competitions, and entertainment environments, creating engaging audience experiences and opening new opportunities across consumer and light commercial markets.
A representative of NS Federation stated: “Artificial intelligence and robotics will redefine how services are delivered in the future. By working with Faraday Future, we aim to explore how advanced technologies can enhance community engagement and make services more accessible to families.”
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