8 Cranes Worth $1.5M Purchased For Customs Offices

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has purchased eight cranes worth nearly $1.5 million for six customs offices across Afghanistan.

In a statement, the MoF said the General Directorate of Customs acquired the cranes to expedite operations and facilitate trade for merchants.

The ministry added that the cranes are new models, produced in 2025, each with a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes.

The cranes will be deployed at customs offices in Balkh, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Herat and Farah provinces.

Funded through the MoF's development budget, the project is being implemented under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the government of Uzbekistan, the statement concluded.

kk/sa