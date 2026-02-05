Tokyo's New Year's Fire Review Showcases Firefighting, Disaster Prep

New Year's Fire Review of Tokyo was held to show the latest firefighting facility and activity. It aims to make citizens relief and accelerate awareness of disaster prevention. 2,910 fire extinguish staff and more than 100 fire-fighting vehicles on the ground and sea, also above sky.

Governor Koike on Tradition and Preparedness

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike said, "A happy New year. annual Tokyo Fire Department New Year's Fire Review. It has long history more than 300 years and tradition since Edo era's fire extinguish. Safety and relief are the base of economic activity and human activity. It is integral for the development of Tokyo. To strengthen city function, utilization of past experience is integral. The lesson from Great East Japan Earthquake 15 years ago, and importance of self-help, cooperation should be recognized. Everyone please combine self-help, cooperation and public assistance to prepare against disaster as much as possible. Let's realize safe city in the next 100 years and get bright Tokyo".

Technological Advancements and Global Cooperation

Yuya Fujita, Tokyo Fire Department, "As a progressive technology we are developing a fire extinguish drone. And installing a quadrupedal robot. It aims to gather information under high risk environment of collapse building or poisonous gas. We strengthen fire extinguish system. For foreign countries, Tokyo Met. calls to participate to Network for Crisis. Management toward 14 cities. In every year 1 city is nominated to raise skill of fire extinguish staff. It includes learning about mutual training of fire hyper rescue".

Today's progressive performance of fire disaster prevention made Tokyo citizens relief and strengthened awareness to prepare for disaster. This message is not only for Japan but also overseas, including supportive contributions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)