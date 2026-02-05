Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US-Bangla Honors Najmun Nahar For Carrying Bangladesh Flag Across 184 Countries

Dhaka:

Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines on Thursday honored Najmun Nahar for her historic achievement of carrying the national flag of Bangladesh across 184 countries, recognizing her as the first Bangladeshi to accomplish the feat.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the country's largest private airline conferred upon her the title“Flag Laureate of National Pride” in recognition of what it described as an extraordinary journey symbolizing courage, unity, peace, and environmental responsibility beyond borders.

According to the airline, Najmun Nahar's mission represented Bangladesh on a global stage, making her not only the first Bangladeshi but also the world's first Muslim woman to undertake such an extensive international journey while carrying her national flag.

The certificate honoring her achievement was presented at the US-Bangla Airlines office in the presence of senior officials, including Kamrul Islam, General Manager of Public Relations, and Mir Tajmul Hossain, Head of Digital Marketing.

US-Bangla Airlines said the recognition reflects its commitment to honoring individuals who embody national pride, resilience, and a sense of global responsibility, adding that Najmun Nahar's journey serves as an inspiration both at home and abroad.

Bangladesh Monitor

