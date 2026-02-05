MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold Runner Exploration Announces Institutional Supported Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $4,462,000

February 05, 2026 7:45 AM EST | Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) (" Gold Runner " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,462,000 from the sale of up to 4,600,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.97 per Unit (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (" Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), and each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's assets, claims and option payments in respect of the Company's projects in the USA and Canada, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible arm's-length third parties on gross proceeds of the Offering, consisting of 6% cash and/or 6% broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at a price of $1.50 per Common Share.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities of this Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer and Director

330 5th Ave, Suite 1800

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L3

Website:

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Offering, completion (if any) and timing of the same and proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, acquisition of any properties and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and corporate initiatives. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.