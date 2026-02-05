Zelensky: Situation In Kyiv Remains Difficult, Over 1,100 Buildings Without Heating

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook following the daily coordination call to assess the situation in the energy sector and throughout Ukraine's regions.

He noted that overnight on February 5, Russian forces launched 183 attack drones against Ukraine, approximately 110 of which were Shaheds.

“A significant number were shot down. Our interceptors worked well,” Zelensky said.

“Missiles were also used, and this was given substantial attention during the call. First, the effort against Russian reconnaissance drones requires additional reinforcement. Second, we must continue to use all methods of defense against MLRS, including strikes against Russian positions. I expect results in this regard from the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces Command,” the President emphasized.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal is currently in Kharkiv to maximize the activation of all operational processes in the region. The situation in Kyiv also remains difficult, with over 1,100 buildings without heating. Zelensky stressed the importance of providing people with all necessary assistance.

He also thanked the national energy company Naftogaz for implementing the“Warmth Packages” program – over 20,000 such packages have already been distributed, and the total scope of the program is expected to reach over 100,000 packages.

“Local authorities in communities and cities must support these efforts of government agencies and Naftogaz,” the President noted.

Zelensky also highlighted the work of Ukraine's State Emergency Service and Ukrhydroenergo specialists in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes, noting:“People work regardless of the conditions or circumstances, and they deliver results; this is extremely tangible.”

“There were reports from every other region where things are currently difficult. Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions; southern cities and communities; and our Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. I thank all of the energy companies, everyone on the repair and emergency crews, and all of the entrepreneurs who are assisting. All around Ukraine, people are working so that we can stand firm now and help those who need support,” the President added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of February 5, power outages affected consumers in four regions due to new Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.