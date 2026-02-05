Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre Holds Retro Night For Music Lovers

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A nostalgic retro night filled with unforgettable melodies has taken place on the stage of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre, delighting music lovers with a journey back to the 80s, Azernews reports.

The concert program, titled "80s Hit Songs," featured iconic tunes from the era, performed by beloved Azerbaijani singers.

Among the soloists who graced the stage during the retro evening were Gulyanag Mammadova, Heydar Anatollu, Ilhama Gasimova, Ayshan Mehdiyeva, Aynur Isgandarli, Madina Kazimova, Fakhri Kazim Nijat, Rovshan Gahramanov, Taleh Yahyayev, Konul Mammadova, Leyla Babayeva, Aysel Huseynzadə, Sattar Gambarov, and Rasim Safar.

The concert was accompanied by a live performance from the instrumental ensemble, adding an extra layer of energy and nostalgia to the memorable evening.

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre is renowned for its contributions to the country's music and performing arts scene.

Named after the legendary Azerbaijani singer Rashid Behbudov, the theatre is dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage, particularly through vocal performance, classical music, and traditional song.

The theatre was officially founded in 1938 as the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre. Its repertoire includes a wide array of musical genres, reflecting both Azerbaijani traditional music and contemporary performances.

It hosts regular concerts, performances of operas, operettas, and musicals, as well as variety shows that feature the best of Azerbaijani song and dance.