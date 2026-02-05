403
Australia Charges Pedophile with Hundreds of Child Abuse Cases
(MENAFN) Australian authorities have charged 27-year-old Ethan Burns-Dederer with 596 child abuse-related offenses spanning Australia and 15 other countries, following a global investigation tied to the latest release of files connected to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Burns-Dederer, in custody since February 2025, allegedly targeted 459 victims, primarily children aged 7 to 15, through social media and online gaming platforms between 2018 and 2025. Queensland police discovered 23,000 videos and images of the alleged abuse on his electronic devices, prompting the extensive charges.
Australian Crime Command official Denzil Clark emphasized the severity of the case, noting the careful work required to identify victims from the large volume of materials. “This is extremely concerning and disturbing offending. We are seeing an increasing prevalence of children being groomed, coerced, or threatened into sending sexual images of themselves,” he said.
Clark also highlighted the international scope of the case, with alleged victims identified across 15 countries, and the profound trauma inflicted on children and their families.
The charges come amid heightened global scrutiny following the release of millions of Epstein-related files, which have exposed networks and connections of high-profile figures involved with the convicted sex offender.
