Industry, Trade Ministry Advances Market Fairness With 66 Cases In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- The Competition Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply dealt with 66 cases in 2025, tackling market practices and enforcing measures under the Competition Law to ensure fair and transparent markets.The Ministry told Petra that it has continued, and will maintain, efforts to foster a competitive environment, curb monopolistic practices, protect consumers, and support sustainable economic growth.During the year, the Directorate conducted sectoral studies across key industries to assess market structure, measure competition levels, and provide guidance to policymakers. It approved two requests for economic concentration in the energy and cement sectors after thorough technical and legal review, ensuring that competition in the local market remains protected.These initiatives form part of a broader strategy to promote transparency, fairness, and a level playing field for investors, encouraging a vibrant and competitive business environment.Separately, the Financial and Economic Committee of the Senate approved amendments to the Competition Law of 2025. The revisions aim to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, align national practices with international standards, and reinforce the role of the Competition Affairs Council by clearly defining its responsibilities, decision-making processes, and governance structure.The amendments also provide greater autonomy to the Competition Directorate, expanding its technical and executive authority, enhancing investigation tools, enabling closer collaboration with the Public Prosecutor, and increasing penalties for repeat offenders. In addition, they introduce a leniency system that rewards companies that voluntarily report prohibited agreements or anti-competitive practices before detection.Established in 2002, the Competition Directorate continues to promote a culture of fair competition, monitor market activity, protect consumer interests, and prevent practices that undermine market integrity across Jordan.