Color Festival Returns To Dubai With Beachside Celebration In Feb

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Color Festival 2026, one of Dubai's anticipated beach festivals, is back. Set against the shores of Barasti Beach Club at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, the festival will take place on February 15, 2026, from 12 pm to 3 am, promising a celebration of music, colour and community.

Color Festival 2026 will transform Barasti into a kaleidoscope of energy, bringing together people of all ages. With free entry for children below 10, dedicated kids' play areas, and the use of organic, skin-safe colour powders, the festival aims to be a family-friendly outing while maintaining its high-energy appeal.

Music lovers can look forward to a lineup featuring DJ G2, DJ Karan, DJ Chirag, DJ Rahul, DJ Zaan, DJ AK and DJ Amit, ensuring non-stop beats from day to night. Adding to the festive spirit are live dholi performances, curated food and beverage stalls, and an exclusive VIP arena for guests seeking a premium festival experience.

The event is brought by Nirvana Nightlife & Events, in collaboration with The Eventique.

“Color Festival has become a defining celebration in Dubai's entertainment landscape," Mitesh Asnani, founder of Nirvana Nightlife & Events, said.“This year, we're elevating every element while staying true to our vision of a safe, inclusive, and unforgettable experience.”

Jayan Thomas and Himani Agarwal, co-founders of The Eventique, said,“Color Festival 2026 reflects our passion for creating joyful, community-driven experiences.”

Tickets are available on Platinumlist.



