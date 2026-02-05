Color Festival Returns To Dubai With Beachside Celebration In Feb
Color Festival 2026 will transform Barasti into a kaleidoscope of energy, bringing together people of all ages. With free entry for children below 10, dedicated kids' play areas, and the use of organic, skin-safe colour powders, the festival aims to be a family-friendly outing while maintaining its high-energy appeal.
Music lovers can look forward to a lineup featuring DJ G2, DJ Karan, DJ Chirag, DJ Rahul, DJ Zaan, DJ AK and DJ Amit, ensuring non-stop beats from day to night. Adding to the festive spirit are live dholi performances, curated food and beverage stalls, and an exclusive VIP arena for guests seeking a premium festival experience.
The event is brought by Nirvana Nightlife & Events, in collaboration with The Eventique.
“Color Festival has become a defining celebration in Dubai's entertainment landscape," Mitesh Asnani, founder of Nirvana Nightlife & Events, said.“This year, we're elevating every element while staying true to our vision of a safe, inclusive, and unforgettable experience.”
Jayan Thomas and Himani Agarwal, co-founders of The Eventique, said,“Color Festival 2026 reflects our passion for creating joyful, community-driven experiences.”
Tickets are available on Platinumlist.
