Schumer Seeks Full Transparency on Epstein Documents
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized on Wednesday that the country cannot move forward until all records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are fully disclosed. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer stated, "America will not move on from the Epstein files until America gets the whole truth, the full truth about the Epstein files. America will not move on until Donald Trump does what he promised, full transparency, and we haven't come close to that yet."
His comments came one day after President Donald Trump suggested that the nation should move past the issue following the most recent release of Epstein-related documents, in which Trump claimed that Epstein and others had conspired against him.
Schumer pointed out that millions of documents remain “shrouded in darkness,” raising concerns about their contents. "We have no idea what's left in them, what is in there about Donald Trump? Did the Justice Department particularly hide and not reveal documents that might be damaging to Trump?" he questioned.
The senator accused the Justice Department of prioritizing Trump’s interests over transparency and its legal responsibilities, asserting that the department lacks independence under leadership appointed by the president. "Trump chose people in the Justice Department to be his own attack dogs, his own puppets. They don't have any independence, and so we don't trust them," Schumer said.
He concluded by affirming that the issue will not disappear until all remaining Epstein-related documents are released. The latest batch of files, released last week by the Justice Department, references several high-profile figures.
Epstein died in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in Florida and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution, a case critics have described as a “sweetheart deal.”
