Composable Applications Market To Hit USD 56.11 Billion By 2035, Fueled By Demand For Agile And Modular Digital Solutions Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The composable applications market is expanding rapidly as enterprises adopt modular, reusable software components to accelerate digital transformation, with the U.S. market growing from USD 3.17 billion in 2025 to USD 18.36 billion by 2035.

Austin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Composable Applications Market

The rising adoption of API-first and modular designs is a key driver for the composable apps market, as it allows organizations to construct scalable, adaptable, and reusable application components.









At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.62%, the U.S. Composable Applications Market is expected to increase from USD 3.17 billion in 2025 to USD 18.36 billion by 2035.

Growth fueled by expanding adoption of cloud-native architectures, API-led integration, low-code/no-code platforms, increasing digital transformation across companies, and demand for agile, scalable, and modular composable application solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, APIs & services dominated with 45% share as they provide the essential modular building blocks that enable seamless connectivity, data exchange, and reusable functionality across composable applications. Integration & orchestration tools are the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for automated workflows, real-time data synchronization, and end-to-end management of distributed application components.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment dominates the market with a 68.4% share, owing to its scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront investment compared to on-premise solutions. On-premise deployment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by industries requiring enhanced data security, regulatory compliance, and integration with legacy systems.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises dominate the market with 60.2% share, leveraging composable applications to modernize IT infrastructure, optimize workflows, and enhance digital experiences at scale. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by the rise of low-code/no-code platforms, SaaS-based composable solutions, and cost-effective digital transformation strategies.

By End-Use Industry

IT & telecom dominates the end-use industry segment with 28.7% share, driven by high adoption of API-first architectures, cloud services, and digital transformation initiatives. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the digitalization of patient care, telemedicine expansion, and the need for flexible, interoperable systems.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominates the Composable Applications Market, having a market share of 41.2%. The region's leadership is fueled by early adoption of cloud-native designs, API-led integration, and a mature digital ecosystem.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Composable Applications Market, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.48% during 2026–2035, driven by rapid enterprise modernization, cloud adoption, and expanding digital transformation initiatives.

API-First and Modular Architectures are Driving Market Growth Globally

The rising adoption of API-first and modular designs is a key driver for the composable apps market, as it allows organizations to construct scalable, adaptable, and reusable application components. APIs facilitate quicker development and digital transformation projects by enabling smooth integration across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. According to recent research, over 62% of organizations globally have used API-driven strategies, showing the rising reliance on modular systems to promote agility, improve operational efficiency, and speed time-to-market.

Key Players:



MuleSoft (Salesforce)

Dell Boomi

Red Hat

Appian

OutSystems

Microsoft (Power Platform & Azure)

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Software AG

ServiceNow

TIBCO Software

Pega Systems

Workday

Salesforce (Heroku & MuleSoft)

Google Cloud (Apigee & Cloud Functions)

Camunda

Kong Inc.

SnapLogic Zapier

Recent Developments:

In April 2025: MuleSoft expanded its Any point Platform capabilities by introducing enhanced API management and integration tools, supporting faster composable application development and seamless connectivity across enterprise systems.

In 2025: Dell Boomi launched advanced AI-driven integration features within its Atom Sphere platform, enhancing automation, orchestration, and scalability for composable application deployments across enterprises.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Composable Adoption Penetration – helps you understand the percentage of enterprises shifting from traditional monolithic systems to composable application architectures.

Adoption Growth Momentum – helps you track the growth rate of composable application adoption, indicating market maturity and acceleration trends.

Modular Architecture Depth – helps you assess the average number of modular components or APIs implemented per enterprise, reflecting architectural complexity and flexibility.

Enterprise Deployment Readiness – helps you evaluate how prepared enterprises are for large-scale composable deployments across business functions.

Scalability Enablement Metrics – helps you identify how composable architectures support scalable application development compared to legacy systems. Digital Transformation Indicator – helps you gauge how composable adoption aligns with broader enterprise digital transformation initiatives.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)