First Alzheimer's Drug Authorised In Switzerland

Swissmedic rates the benefits of the active substance higher than possible side effects. In a joint press release with Swiss Memory Clinics, Alzheimer Switzerland welcomed the authorisation.

The antibody Donanemab, developed by Eli Lilly under the trade name Kisunla, reduces protein deposits in the brain. It is intended for patients in the early stages of the disease and is designed to delay cognitive decline.

However, the treatment also has potential risks such as brain swelling or bleeding and requires careful monitoring.

It is still unclear whether the costs will be covered by health insurance companies.

