Four Qatari Cities Win Multiple Awards At 15Th Arab Cities Award

Doha, Qatar: Four Qatari cities won several awards at the 15th edition of the Arab Cities Award, highlighting Qatar's advanced standing in urban planning, environmental sustainability, heritage preservation, and architectural excellence.

Al Rayyan won first place for the Twin Minarets Project, while Doha ranked second in the Architectural Project Award. Al Shamal secured first place in the Architectural Heritage Revival category for the Restoration and Development of Al Zubarah Fort, and Al Wakrah placed third for the Old Al Wakrah Souq Development project.

In the Environmental Health and Safety Award, Al Wakrah ranked second and Doha third.

Qatari architect Ibrahim Mohammed Al Jaidah won first place in the Architect Award category, in recognition of his contributions to Qatari and Arab architecture, sustainability concepts, and the promotion of local architectural identity.

The results were announced during a press conference attended by senior municipal officials and representatives of the Arab Towns Organization. Officials noted that the achievement reflects Qatar's commitment to adopting best international practices in sustainable and innovative urban development, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



The judging committee reviewed 31 nominations from Arab cities and individuals, with strong competition across all award categories.