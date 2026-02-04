High-Performance Films Global Market Research And Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles Of Major Players - SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Covestro AG, Solvay, And Dupont

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Films: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market volume for high-performance films is expected to grow from 23.4 billion Lbs. in 2025 and is projected to reach 33.1 billion Lbs. by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report segments the global market for high-performance films by material, fabrication method, application, region, and end-user industry. The report uses 2024 as the base year, and forecasts are provided for market volume from 2025 to 2030 (million lbs.).



The global market is driven by sustainability trends, pushing the demand for bio-based film from various end-use industries and increasing the adoption of high-performance lightweight materials in challenging applications. These films also find widespread adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as flexible printed circuits (FPCs) and capacitor films, display and optical films, insulating substrates, solar photovoltaic, and semiconductor and component protection films. The proliferation of AI-equipped and IoT-embedded electronic devices, and governments pursuing digital transformation via generative AI and other technologies is expected to further drive the market's growth.

Emerging Technologies

Novels materials are being developed due to more stringent specifications, harsh environment applications and customer needs. Progress has been made in the development of advanced polymers, ultra-thin films, high-performance capacitor film technology, and novel bio-based materials for films.

