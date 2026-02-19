Gujarat: Veraval To Host EEZ Access Pass Launch Aimed At Supporting Fishers, Boosting Exports​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Gujarat's Veraval will host the launch of the Access Pass Framework for fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on February 20, officials said, describing it as a key step in operationalising the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025.​

The framework will be launched by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who holds the portfolios of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj.​

The ministry said the Access Pass will provide a legal and transparent mechanism for permitting fishing activities in India's EEZ and is intended to expand operations into deeper waters in a regulated manner.

​India has a coastline of 11,099 kilometres and an EEZ of around 24 lakh square kilometres. However, most fishing activity remains confined to within 40 to 50 nautical miles from the coast.​

The Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025, notified on November 4 last year under the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and Other Maritime Zones Act, 1976, set out the legal and institutional framework for responsible expansion of fishing into the EEZ.​

According to the ministry, the Access Pass Framework aims to enable traditional and small-scale fishers, cooperatives, Self Help Groups, and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations to access high-value marine resources in offshore waters.​

It is expected to facilitate harvesting of deep-sea species, including tuna, while strengthening monitoring, compliance, traceability, and safety standards in line with international requirements.​

The government said the measure would support livelihoods across the fisheries value chain and enhance India's competitiveness in seafood exports.​

India's seafood exports were valued at Rs 62,408 crore in the financial year 2024–25, and the country is the world's second-largest producer of fisheries and aquaculture.​

Veraval, a major fisheries processing and export hub, has been chosen as the launch venue.​

The Centre has envisaged the development of 34 fisheries production and processing clusters across the country, with Veraval identified as playing a significant role in boosting value addition, modern processing infrastructure, and exports.​

The EEZ, defined under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982, extends up to 200 nautical miles from a nation's coastline and grants sovereign rights to explore, conserve, and utilise marine resources, including fisheries, energy, and minerals.​

India's EEZ is among the largest globally and is considered central to efforts to expand sustainable fisheries, strengthen food security, and increase export earnings.​