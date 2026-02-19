Gaganyaan: ISRO, DRDO Successfully Test Drogue Parachute In Key Milestone

India's human spaceflight programme achieved a key milestone with the successful qualification level load test of Drogue Parachute for Gaganyaan programme at Rail Track Rocket Sledge (RTRS) facility of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

Successful Qualification Test

According to the Ministry of Defence release, RTRS is a specialised dynamic test facility being used extensively for high-speed aerodynamic and ballistic evaluations. The test was conducted on February 18 2026, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), DRDO, alongside various TBRL's dedicated teams.

The RTRS dynamic test, simulating qualification level loads which are higher than the maximum flight loads, shows the additional design safety margin of the parachute. The test proves India's expertise in designing and manufacturing high-strength ribbon parachutes, a release added.

TBRL's Key Contribution

The achievement once again highlights TBRL's immense contributions by providing advanced test facilities, instrumentation and technical expertise for space and defence programmes.

Boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, ISRO and Industry on the successful qualification test for Gaganyaan Drogue Parachute and said that the test is another big step in furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Further, the Secretary Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO have congratulated the teams associated with the successful qualification level load test of Drogue Parachute for the Gaganyaan programme. (ANI)

