Elev8 New Media Named PR Net Next Gen Awards Honoree For Fourth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm, today announced it has been named an honoree of The PR Net Next Gen Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition reflects Elev8's continued momentum as a nationally operating agency known for strategic rigor, senior-level counsel, and consistent execution across complex, high-visibility moments.

The 2025 Next Gen Awards committee recognized Elev8's evolution from a boutique firm into a scaled, national platform supporting companies navigating growth, scrutiny, and inflection points. Over the past year, Elev8 expanded its footprint across key U.S. markets, including California, New York, Arizona, and Illinois, while advising clients across finance, technology, healthcare, and other regulated and emerging sectors.

During this period, Elev8 led communications strategies tied to major corporate milestones, including transactions, regulatory developments, market transitions, and leadership visibility initiatives. The firm secured hundreds of top-tier earned media placements in outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg, The New York Times, and Reuters, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in environments where credibility, accuracy, and restraint are critical.

“Being recognized by The PR Net for the fourth year in a row reflects how intentionally we built our agency,” said Jessica Starman, Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media.“Our model is designed for complexity, combining strategic clarity, media discipline, and senior-level execution. As we expand nationally, our focus has remained the same, which is to help clients communicate with credibility, navigate scrutiny, and build durable narratives that stand up over time.”

Elev8 New Media provides integrated public relations and corporate social media services, working closely with executive teams, boards, and internal stakeholders to align messaging, manage risk, and elevate visibility in a measured, market-aware way. The firm is known for its hands-on approach, senior leadership involvement, and ability to translate complex stories into clear, credible narratives across mainstream, business, and trade media.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency that partners with growth-stage and established companies navigating moments that matter, from expansion and transformation to heightened scrutiny and market change. The firm delivers strategic communications, earned media, and corporate social media programs designed to build credibility, protect reputation, and support long-term value creation. Elev8's team has secured thousands of earned media placements across top-tier broadcast, business, trade, and digital outlets.

About The PR Net and The PR Net Next Gen Awards

The PR Net is the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. It is a modern take on the classic networking club and an“industry insider favorite” for executives looking for a central platform for industry intelligence and connections. Founded by industry veteran Lisa Smith in 2015, The PR Net consists of online content that reads like a magazine, member-only services, and highly sought-after digital and in-person member events.

'The PR Net Next Gen Awards' is an annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence, championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR, who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry.

Entrants were judged by an independent committee of highly esteemed judges, including Natasha Vuppuluri, Executive Vice President at MSL; Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner for Europe at Finn Partners; Patricia Galas, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Park Hyatt; Sarah Berman, Founder and CEO of The Berman Group; David Richeson, Chief Digital Officer at Lippe Taylor; Gigi Ganatra, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Nordstrom; Alison Zimmermann, Head of Marketing at Byredo; and Raoul Shah, Founder and Joint CEO of Exposure.

