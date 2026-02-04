403
Erdogan Arrives in Cairo for Talks with Egypt
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday as part of his official visit following his trip to Saudi Arabia.
Erdogan was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, First Lady Entissar Amer, and Türkiye’s ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Sen. He was accompanied by key Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and chief presidential advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Erdogan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, as part of his regional visits.
In Cairo, Erdogan is participating at the invitation of President Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on Palestine.
During his visit, Erdogan will also attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum, aimed at strengthening economic and investment ties between the two nations.
